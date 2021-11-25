Dayton church offering drive-thru dinner Thanksgiving Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Evangel Church of God is providing drive-thru meals to community members on Thanksgiving Day.

Meals will be served from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at church, 132 North Smithville Rd. in Dayton.

For more information click here .

