Dayton church offering drive-thru dinner Thanksgiving Day
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Evangel Church of God is providing drive-thru meals to community members on Thanksgiving Day.
Meals will be served from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at church, 132 North Smithville Rd. in Dayton.
For more information click here .Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0