San Francisco, CA

Charities, Community Groups Serve Up, Deliver Warm Thanksgiving Meals For The Needy

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The pace and buzz in the kitchens of Glide Memorial deep in the heart of San Francisco’s Tenderloin District accelerated Thursday morning as hundreds of warm meals were being prepared for their annual Thanksgiving celebration for the needy. Over the last several years, the...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

Itemlive.com

Brothers Deli serves up 1,200 Thanksgiving meals in Lynn

LYNN — George Markos at Brothers Deli continued his 28-year tradition of providing Thanksgiving meals to those in need on Thursday, giving out more than 700 meals to the community.  The post Brothers Deli serves up 1,200 Thanksgiving meals in Lynn appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
NBCMontana

Local Bozeman restaurant serves up free Thanksgiving meals

BOZEMAN, Mont. — A local restaurant in Bozeman opened its doors to offer free Thanksgiving meals. Employees were hard at work in the kitchen at Taco Montes restaurant, but instead of their traditional Mexican fare, they were serving up Thanksgiving Day classics. “We have a pretty strong community tie here...
BOZEMAN, MT
CBS Denver

Charity Vending Machines Return To 16th Street Mall For Holiday Giving Season

DENVER (CBS4) – Charity vending machines are back at the 16th Street Mall in Denver for the holiday giving season. Shoppers can support local nonprofits by purchasing items ranging from blankets and clothing to chickens and goats. (credit: CBS) “The vending machine we’re all used to get candy bars or a soda pop has transformed itself here on Writer Square to be an opportunity to give back to those in need,” said Craig McElroy, spokesman for Giving Machines. “By swiping your credit card you can get items from $5 to $150, anything from essential gear that people at Denver Rescue Mission need to things like meals for a month.” Giving Machines are open around the clock with volunteers available daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. There are 30 items to choose from. This year’s local charities are The Crowley Foundation, Denver Rescue Mission, Jewish Family Services and Project Worthmore. Writer Square is on the 16th Street Mall between Lawrence and Larimer Streets. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints covers all costs associated with the machines, ensuring that 100% of the donations go to the charities. In 2019, Denver tripled expected donations, giving $666,417 to purchase 25,458 items to benefit people in need.
DENVER, CO
Tribune-Review

Ministry groups serve Thanksgiving dinner to needy in Southwest Greensburg

Heather Carl sat down in a Southwest Greensburg church and shared a hearty Thanksgiving meal with family and friends — a full week before the actual holiday. “We came here for the fellowship,” said Carl, 48, a Jeannette resident who was accompanied Thursday by her son, Heath Rowe, and her mother, Denise Carl, at the Covenant Care Ministries building on Sidney Street.
GREENSBURG, PA
wearegreenbay.com

Serving up meals and memories at Emerald Bay Retirement Community

(WFRV) – From stir fry to meat and potatoes, the menu is an important part of the day for residents at Emerald Bay Retirement Community. Emerald Bay Retirement Community is located on Centennial Center Blvd in Hobart. You can reach out to them with questions at 920-544-5041 and online at bakaenterprises.com, just click Locations and Emerald Bay.
HOBART, WI
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Chef Serves Up Kindness, Meals For Thanksgiving

Larry Gremo was part of a massive tailgating party Sunday that unfolded at Lincoln Financial Field before the Eagles defeated the Saints, 40-29. “There are about 400 to 500 people here,” Gremo shouted over the phone so that he could be heard above the revelry. Despite the party atmosphere, Gremo...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
WYTV.com

Warren Family Mission serves up free Thanksgiving meals

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission served up more than 2,200 Thanksgiving meals with all the fixings for people in need on Wednesday. Volunteers packed up 5,500 pounds of turkey and over 80 gallons of vegetables. It was all part of the Mission’s 23rd annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner.
WARREN, OH
monroeccc.edu

MCCC LAUNCHES FOOD PANTRY, DISTRIBUTES FREE THANKSGIVING MEALS TO NEEDY STUDENTS

This morning, Monroe County Community College officially launched operations of the new MCCC Food Pantry, which is located just off the dining hall of the Warrick Student Services/Administration Building. “Nearly a third of MCCC students have demonstrated signs of low food security according to a 2020 Trellis Company research survey...
MONROE, MI
Vacaville Reporter

Volunteers prepare to deliver Thanksgiving meals

Not even an ongoing pandemic can stop Vacaville veterans groups from ensuring that people receive a hot meal this Thanksgiving, even if it means an adjustment to how the meals are distributed. This is the second year in a row that meals will be available by delivery, rather than served...
VACAVILLE, CA
erienewsnow.com

Calamari's, Mercyhurst Prep Team up to Serve Thanksgiving Meals

The spirit of giving is alive and well on Thanksgiving Day in downtown Erie. For the eleventh year in a row, Calamari's Squid Row has teamed up with Mercyhurst Prep to serve Thanksgiving meals. They spent the past four days preparing each meal and hope to feed around 1,200 people.
ERIE, PA
pacific.edu

Thanksgiving meal warms up the holiday for Pacific students

Dozens of Pacific students remaining on campus for the holiday break enjoyed a traditional Thanksgiving meal in the Don and Karen DeRosa University Center on Thanksgiving Day. The annual celebration was provided by Bon Appetit, the university’s dining services provider. President Christopher Callahan and First Lady Jean Callahan served students along with numerous Pacific administrator, staff and student volunteers.
STOCKTON, CA
KPBS

Father Joe's Villages serves up an early Thanksgiving meal

Father Joe's Village volunteers and staff prepared and served an early Thanksgiving meal Wednesday to individuals and families experiencing homelessness and food insecurity. “It’s nostalgic,” said Helen Coyne, the culinary arts instructor at Father Joe’s Villages. “It makes you feel good. It’s comfort food and hopefully, it will bring back good memories for them.”
HOMELESS
The Holland Sentinel

Mission's Thanksgiving meal serves up hope alongside the turkey

HOLLAND — Tables set for 1,500, the Holland Rescue Mission's Great Thanksgiving Banquet at DeVos Fieldhouse is the biggest Thanksgiving meal in town. One hundred and twenty-five turkeys, 730 pounds of cranberry sauce and gallons of gravy are served the day before Thanksgiving. The event takes hundreds of volunteers to be a success, including nearly 200 table hosts.
HOLLAND, MI

