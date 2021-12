Flaky and buttery, high as the sky, a golden-brown crust with a soft interior, ever so tangy, and with a balancing pinch of salt — if your mind conjures such thoughts when you picture the best buttermilk biscuit you ever ate, and you’ve yet to try one from Bomb Biscuits, you’re due for a visit to this new food stall at Irwin Street Market.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO