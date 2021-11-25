TV We’re Thankful For: Ghosts, Supergirl, Shadow and Bone, and More

Airing on The CW television network, the World’s Funniest Animals TV show takes a look at the world of animals as these pets — and sometimes, their owners — do funny things that are caught on video. The series includes viral Internet clips of funny animal moments, humorous animal clips from big-budget movies and favorite TV series, unexpected outtakes, videos of babies and their four-legged friends, as well as celebrities and their pets. Host Elizabeth Stanton introduces the clips and panelists like Brian Cooper, Mikalah Gordon, Maiara Walsh, Neel Ghosh, Brandon Rogers, Carmen Hodgson, and Noah Matthews provide commentary. In season two, celebrity guests include Colin Mochrie, Molly McCook, Parker Bates, Amara Zaragoza, and. Robert Englund.
