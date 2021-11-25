ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV We’re Thankful For: Ghosts, Supergirl, Shadow and Bone, and More

By Tell-Tale TV
Tell-Tale TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tell-Tale TV team is once again considering all the things we’re thankful for when it comes to great television this year. For some, it’s a specific favorite show, whether new or old. For others, it’s a specific trend, a proper conclusion, or a show that feels personally relevant....

Best Life

7 New Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Need a quiet weekend in after celebrating Halloween? A couple of days with Netflix may be just the ticket. The streaming service is constantly debuting new shows and seasons, and that can make it difficult to decide where to start. So we took a look at all the new TV shows that have landed on Netflix over the last two weeks to bring you this short list. It includes everything from a flashy '50s-set Turkish drama to an animated comedy about the perils of puberty. Read on to see what you should be watching now.
NFL
tvseriesfinale.com

World’s Funniest Animals: Season Three? Has the CW Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on The CW television network, the World’s Funniest Animals TV show takes a look at the world of animals as these pets — and sometimes, their owners — do funny things that are caught on video. The series includes viral Internet clips of funny animal moments, humorous animal clips from big-budget movies and favorite TV series, unexpected outtakes, videos of babies and their four-legged friends, as well as celebrities and their pets. Host Elizabeth Stanton introduces the clips and panelists like Brian Cooper, Mikalah Gordon, Maiara Walsh, Neel Ghosh, Brandon Rogers, Carmen Hodgson, and Noah Matthews provide commentary. In season two, celebrity guests include Colin Mochrie, Molly McCook, Parker Bates, Amara Zaragoza, and. Robert Englund.
PETS
Popculture

AMC Show Canceled Ahead of New Season

Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy will be on the hunt for a new show after AMC canceled her new series, Kevin Can F**k Himself. The show was renewed for a second, eight-episode season, which will serve as its final outing. Created by Valerie Armstrong, the show was a parody of stereotypical sitcom plots and co-starred comedian Eric Petersen as the titular Kevin. An AMC rep confirmed to TVLine on Tuesday that the show's second season will be its last.
TV SERIES
Sarah
EW.com

What's coming to Netflix in December: Power of the Dog, new seasons of The Witcher, Emily in Paris, Cobra Kai

The holidays are almost upon us, and the month of December also means that a slew of new television and movie offerings on Netflix is also upon us. For movies, look out for Jane Campion's Power of the Dog on Dec. 1, which has already made a prominent splash on the awards season circuit. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons as brothers who run a ranch in Montana in the 1920s, the drama also features Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee.
TV SERIES
#Roku Tv#Fire Tv#Tv Streaming#The Tell Tale Tv Team#Festivus#Fx
Inverse

Netflix’s most underrated sci-fi series is finally complete

The Robinsons’ journey is over. But if you’ve slept on the Netflix reboot of Lost in Space, you can now binge the entire story. As of December 1, 2021, all three seasons of the most underrated sci-fi series in years are streaming. Here’s what to expect from Season 3, and...
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix Ramps Up Fantasy, Sci-Fi and Horror Content, Announcing Premiere Dates for 2022 Series Debuts

Just as Disney Plus, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video are revving up their fantasy, horror and sci-fi series slates for winter 2021-2022 debuts, Netflix is touting the abundance of genre series headed to the streamer. Peter Friedlander, Netflix’s head of scripted series for the U.S. and Canada, announced premiere details for a slew of “geeky” shows, as well as returning fan-favorites like “Locke & Key” and “The Umbrella Academy.” “In my ten years at Netflix, it’s been thrilling to see the dropped jaws, the all-caps tweets/the hilarious memes and the passionate theories inspired by these once-in-a-lifetime moments,” Friedlander wrote in a...
TV SERIES
CNET

Hulu: The 10 best movies to watch tonight

Emperor (2012) -- American-Japanese historical drama film. 3212 Un-Redacted: Original Documentary Film (2021) Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) -- science fiction action film directed by J. J. Abrams and the sequel to the 2009 film Star Trek. : The 38 best TV shows to watch on Hulu | Everything you...
TV SHOWS
TVLine

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas Stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin Preview Max's 'Charming' But 'Frustrating' Powers

Max’s got the power — but does he really know how to use it? Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist returns with a Christmas-themed movie, debuting this Wednesday, Dec. 1 for free on The Roku Channel, and it picks up where the cancelled NBC musical dramedy left off — with Zoey’s beau suddenly able to hear heart songs, as well. But unlike Zoey when she first got her gift, Max is really taking to his newfound ability. “Everything’s kind of coming a little easy to him,” star Skylar Astin previews in the above video interview. “He’s just solving people’s problems with no issue, which actually...
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘La Brea’ Finale, Remembering George Michael, More DC Crossovers on ‘Flash,’ HBO’s ‘Life of Crime’

Where did November go? As we rush headlong into the holiday season, an eclectic night of TV includes the season finale of NBC’s sci-fi hit La Brea, an installment of ABC’s Superstar profiling the late George Michael, the latest chapter of The Flash’s “Armageddon” arc and the conclusion of HBO’s Life of Crime documentary trilogy that began in the 1980s.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

Best TV of 2021

TV changed dramatically in 2021. While 2020 was all about repeat comfort watches and newer shows dealing (with varying results) with the pandemic, television came roaring back this year. Yes, there were still production struggles, and yes many shows dealt with our current reality (with again, varying results). But there were also some shows that rose — and vaulted over — the challenge.
TV SHOWS
TVLine

In New Jason Katims Dramedy, Autistic Roommates Fight Fear — Watch Trailer for As We See It and Get Premiere Date

In the trailer released Monday for Jason Katims’ As We See It, life is full of possibilities, especially if you’re able to “make fear your bitch.” The eight-episode Prime Video dramedy (which drops in full Friday, Jan. 21) tells the story of three twentysomething roommates living on the autism spectrum as they attempt to “get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love and navigate a world that eludes them,” the official description reads. “With the help of their families, aide and sometimes even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance.” The...
TV & VIDEOS
Tell-Tale TV

What to Stream in December: The Witcher, The Expanse, Station Eleven

If you ever feel like you’re the last to know about a new TV show or movie that’s streaming, our What to Stream articles are for you. We’ve gathered our picks of movies, series, and new TV show seasons premiering on various streaming platforms in December that you’ll definitely want to watch.
TV SERIES
imore.com

How to watch the new animated series 'Harriet the Spy' on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has officially premiered its new animated adaption of "Harriet the Spy." The first five episodes of the season are streaming now. "Harriet the Spy," the animated adaption of the iconic children's novel, is now streaming on Apple TV+. The series stars Beanie Feldstein as Harriet and Emmy Award...
TV & VIDEOS
Tell-Tale TV

Dickinson Review: A little Madness in the Spring (Season 3 Episode 6)

With only a few episodes remaining until the series finale, I was a little underwhelmed with the storyline told on Dickinson Season 3 Episode 6, “A little Madness in the Spring.” There are a lot of conflicts left to be resolved, and there wasn’t much done in 30 minutes to rectify any of it.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Just Added a CW Hit's Final Episodes

The final six episodes of Supergirl were recently added to Netflix, so fans of the Arrowverse series can see how things ended for Kara Zor-El and her friends. The series wrapped up on The CW on Nov. 9, after six seasons and 126 episodes. Supergirl starred Melissa Benoist in the title role, along with Mehcad Brooks as Jimmy Olsen, Chyler Leigh as Kara's adoptive sister Alex Danvers, and David Harewood as the Martian Manhunter.
