Boeing (NYSE:BA) is in the lead to win an order for nearly 50 freighter planes from Qatar Airways, based on comments carrier CEO Akbar Al Baker makes in a Bloomberg interview. Airbus' (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) explanation that copper foil used as a lightning conductor is to blame for peeling paint on the fuselage of the recently launched A350F cargo jet points to a serious problem that could require the European firm to seek new regulatory approvals, Al Baker says in what Bloomberg calls a "stinging attack."

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO