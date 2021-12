With the starting lineup proving inferior to the bench, it might be time to give the Knicks’ sophomores a bump up in the rotation. The New York Knicks have had an up-and-down start to the season. Part of that is players going cold and not performing to their capabilities. The other part, however, is head coach Tom Thibodeau’s stubbornness to experiment with different lineups when the game calls for it. There are plenty of times when quirky combinations of players are working for the Knicks and getting results. The problem is that Thibs always seems to go back to the regular rotation upon the return to full health of the coach’s roster.

