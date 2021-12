VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Emgold Mining Corporation (TSXV:EMR)(OTC PINK:EGMCF)(FRA:EMLM) ('Emgold' or the 'Company') announces it has received the necessary permit and is commencing a 2021/22 exploration program (the 'Program') at its Casa South Property, Quebec (the 'Property'). The Program, as currently planned, will consist of up to 16,175 meters of diamond drilling at 48 drill sites. The drilling will target eight of twenty geophysical targets described in Emgold's September 1, 2021 press release available at www.emgold.com or under the Company's corporate filings at www.sedar.com. The Program may be broken up into discrete campaigns and is subject to adjustment based on exploration results.

