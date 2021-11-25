ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home and Away airs shock death in Australian season finale episode

By Daniel Kilkelly
digitalspy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHome and Away spoilers follow from the Australian season finale episode, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. Note: The following article contains discussion of sexual misconduct that some readers may find upsetting. Home and Away has seemingly killed off another character in the Australian season finale episode....

www.digitalspy.com

Primetimer

A Shocking Elimination in Survivor's Most Emotional Episode of the Season

SPOILERS for the outcome of Wednesday night's episode of Survivor ahead. In a season that Jeff Probst has promoted for all its twists, turns, and new wrinkles to the game, the biggest shocker in this week's episode wasn't the elimination of the player whom most observers had penciled in for the finale at least, if not as the outright winner; no, the biggest shocker was that in this season full of Survivor gamers, students, and superfans, we got one of the most emotionally powerful episodes in recent Survivor history. How did this happen?? Gamebots aren't supposed to play this way. And if there's one thing that has united this diverse and entertaining cast of players, it's been that, to a person, they've been expert gamers. What was so phenomenal about Wednesday night's Thanksgiving eve spectacular was that this emotional episode didn't come at the expense of big strategy, it came in concert with it, resulting in an episode that was surprising, dramatic, strategy-packed, and feelings-forward.
cartermatt.com

9-1-1 season 5 episode 10 (fall finale) spoilers: An emotional Christmas

Before we get into anything else with 9-1-1 season 5 episode 10, let’s start out by noting this: It’s the fall finale. It also happens to be a Christmas episode. Will the combination of these two things cause some problems for writers? We’d think so for a couple of reasons. For starters, the holiday season is often one filled with laughter and joy; on the flip side, a significant chunk of this series revolves around life-or-death situations. Where do you reconcile the two? You also want to make this episode reasonably timeless (for future Christmases) while also not ignoring what’s been set up for most of the season.
showbizjunkies.com

‘9-1-1’ Season 5 Episode 9 Photos, Trailer, Plot and Air Date

Fox’s 9-1-1 will return from its Thanksgiving break with season five episode nine, “Past is Prologue,” an episode that finds a massive sinkhole swallowing up parts of LA. Episode nine will air on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT. Executive producers Angela Bassett and Peter Krause return to lead...
digitalspy.com

Neighbours star April Rose Pengilly reveals Chloe and Nicolette scenes were changed

Neighbours spoilers follow. Neighbours star April Rose Pengilly has revealed that Chloe Brennan and Nicolette Stone's romantic scenes this week had to be changed. A new storyline has seen Chloe and Nicolette (Charlotte Chimes) consider whether to become a couple again after rebuilding their friendship. The pair attended an event...
digitalspy.com

Home and Away's Martha Stewart shocks Alf in transplant plot

Home and Away spoilers follow from recent Australian episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. Home and Away's Martha Stewart has hinted that she might turn down her daughter Roo's life-saving offer. Martha (Belinda Giblin) and Roo (Georgie Parker) are currently at the centre of an emotional new...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Wheel of Time’ Showrunner Rafe Judkins on That Shocking First Episode Death

[This story contains spoilers for the first three episodes of Wheel of Time.] Readers of The Eye of the World — the first book in Robert Jordan’s sprawling fantasy series The Wheel of Time — will no doubt note several prominent changes in Amazon’s ambitious series adaptation, the first three episodes of which premiered on the streamer Friday. Both the book and series begin in the same way as so many fantasy epics — with a group of nobodies who don’t choose greatness but have (potential) greatness thrust upon them. In this case, five youths from the remote farming village of Emond’s...
cartermatt.com

The Wheel of Time season 1 episode 4 air date: The road ahead

After the first three episodes today, do you want to get a sense of when to expect The Wheel of Time season 1 episode 4? We’ll break that down for you here, plus a look at the fantasy epic’s future at large. So where do we start things off here?...
cartermatt.com

Doctor Who: When will Jodie Whittaker’s final episode air?

We’re currently in the middle of Doctor Who: Flux and yet, we’re going to be looking ahead within this piece to something pretty big. To be specific, we’re talking here about the final episode for Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor. So when are you actually going to see this? Well,...
cartermatt.com

Station 19 season 5 episode 8 spoilers: New fall finale details!

Season 5 episode 8 is airing on ABC come Thursday, December 16, and there’s a lot that we can say about this one in advance. For starters, it’s the fall finale! Whether or not it’s promoted like that remains to be seen but in the end, this is a chance for a lot of exciting stuff to happen from top to bottom. It’s a Christmas episode! Who doesn’t want to celebrate the holidays with some of these people?
digitalspy.com

Home and Away teases shock arrival for Logan in 2022

Home and Away spoilers follow from the Australian season finale episode, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. Home and Away has released a brand new trailer teasing a fresh start for the residents of Summer Bay – but 2022 isn't set to be fun and games for everyone.
digitalspy.com

Home and Away airs huge Ryder Jackson cliffhanger in season finale

Home and Away spoilers follow from the Australian season finale episode, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. Home and Away has left Ryder Jackson's fate uncertain in the 2021 season finale. Show bosses had teased a frightening ordeal for Ryder in Australia's final episode of the year, which...
digitalspy.com

Star Trek Discovery season 4 UK home and air date revealed

Star Trek fans can rejoice after a week of major uncertainty: season 4 of Discovery has a new home, and a premiere date that's just around the corner. Things were thrown into disarray for fans when, just two days before the US launch of season 4 on Paramount+ on November 19, it was announced that the show was being completely removed from Netflix worldwide. Without Paramount+ in the UK and many other territories until 2022, viewers were left wondering what the heck was going on.
Hello Magazine

Shetland: viewers 'in tears’ after shocking twist in season finale

The sixth series of the BBC’s popular crime drama Shetland finally came to an end on Wednesday night and viewers were left "in tears" after the shocking final scene. The final moments of the episode saw both DI Jimmy Perez (Douglas Henshall) and Duncan Hunter (Mark Bonnar) arrested for the death of Donna Killick (Fiona Bell).
TVGuide.com

La Brea Boss Is Planning a Lot More Surprises in Season 2 After That Shocking Finale

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of La Brea. Read at your own risk!]. Sad news, Tar Heads: La Brea Tuesdays are over, but only for now. Season 1 of NBC's delightfully bonkers drama about a sinkhole that opens up in Los Angeles and turns out to be a portal to 10,000 BC has now ended, with a few twists to keep us anxiously awaiting the debut of Season 2. Creator David Appelbaum does not yet know when Season 2 will premiere, but the writers' room is hard at work on what comes next for the survivors of that epic sinkhole.
digitalspy.com

Money Heist cast teases how major death sets up final season

Money Heist spoilers follow. We're just days away from part two of Money Heist season five dropping on Netflix and there are plenty of questions to be answered. Ahead of the release of the final five episodes, the show's cast and writers have been teasing how the heartbreaking end of part one sets up the show's finale.
