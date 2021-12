It’s the most wonderful time of the year… unless it’s not. If you are already feeling overwhelmed, the notion that you should be jolly, or what can best be described as a sense of “forced merriment,” can result in intensifying feelings of anxiety or melancholy. Taking steps to protect your mental well-being, particularly in this post-COVID era, has never been more necessary. If you are feeling less than joyful this holiday season, know that you are not alone and there are practical and effective strategies that can help.

