ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

(FED) Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee

By Federal Reserve
actionforex.com
 7 days ago

A joint meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System was held in the offices of the Board of Governors on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. and continued on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.1. Attendance. Jerome...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Debt Collectors Can Legally Slide Into Your DMs Now

U.S. debt collectors have a new tool at their disposal: social media. Under financial regulations that went into effect Tuesday, debt collection agencies can now contact people via text or direct messages on social media. The rule was added to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, a 44-year-old piece of legislation that controls how debt collectors can communicate with borrowers. According to the Washington Post, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced the change in autumn 2020, citing rapid developments in technology and transforming methods of communication.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Environment#Real Gdp#Fed#The Federal Reserve Banks#Meredith Black#Office Of The Secretary#Board Daniel M Covitz#Senior Special Advisers
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Checks: Possible Bonus Payments Could Be Coming Near Christmas

A new Stimulus Checks update reveals that possible bonus payments could be coming around Christmas for those living in the Prairie State. According to the Sun, a proposal about the stimulus checks was made by Republicans in Illinois’ House of Representatives. Should the proposal pass, single taxpayers who are earning...
POLITICS
Vice

Pentagon Blames Biden, Newsom for US Inaction in Breakaway Republic Crisis

Confusingly, the leaders of this land of contradictions—who have said they’re motivated by California governor Gavin Newsom’s mandate that schoolchildren be vaccinated against COVID-19—have asserted that they are not seceding from either the state of California or the United States, but simply refusing to recognize their legal and political authority. (They cite the refusal of San Francisco, a Newsom stronghold, to enforce federal immigration laws as precedent, though that city has not declared itself a republic.) Footage from the council meeting, though, complicates the picture.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
Axios

Media giants back Bannon's bid to release Jan. 6 documents

A coalition of news outlets including the Washington Post is supporting Stephen Bannon's campaign for the release of documents related to his contempt of Congress charges, WashPost reported Wednesday. Why it matters: WashPost, the New York Times, CNN, NBC, the Wall Street Journal's parent company and others filed a motion...
U.S. POLITICS
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle lower for the session and month

Gold futures ended lower on Tuesday, giving up earlier gains, as comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested that the central bank might speed up tapering its monthly asset purchases when it meets next month. Prices for the metal shook off earlier gains that came after Moderna's CEO Stéphane Bancel predicted that current vaccines would struggle against the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Comments from Powell, as well as Bancel, prompted steep declines in U.S. benchmark stock indexes, likely prompting investors to sell gold to cover margin calls. February gold fell $8.70, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,776.50 an ounce. Based on the most-active contract, prices ended the month down 0.4%, according Dow Jones Market Data.
MARKETS
Wicked Local

Your Money: IRS now requires additional documentation for R&D credit refund claims

On Oct. 15, 2021, the IRS announced it is requiring additional documentation to be submitted by taxpayers seeking refunds attributable to the research and development (R&D) tax credit under Internal Revenue Code §41. The Chief Counsel memo issued by the IRS spells out the new requirements, which generally involve the taxpayer’s underlying research activities and projects. Although routinely requested during IRS audits, these items have not previously been required when submitting a valid R&D credit claim for refund.
PERSONAL FINANCE
chronicle99.com

Child Tax Credit 2021 Update: December Payment Deadline For $3,600 Check As Surprise Cash

There is only one child tax credit payment left in 2021. The parents had a choice to remove their names from the list of beneficiaries before November 29, which would have increased the child tax credit amount for 2022. The payments began in July this year and will continue till December. The US Sun reports that each parent will receive $300 for each child every month. The cumulative child tax credit amount for each child varies with their age. Children below six are $3,600 each and $3,000 for each child between 6-17. Parents of college students will receive an amount of $500 in total.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Benzinga

Here's How Stocks Have Performed Under Fed Chair Jerome Powell, So Far

For investors who took a break from the market during Thanksgiving week, one of the biggest Wall Street headlines they may have missed was U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to renominate Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for a second term in the position as the Fed begins its post-COVID-19 pandemic tightening program.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy