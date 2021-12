The pandemic is still with us as the year winds down and has not yet become endemic, like the seasonal flu. Even before the new Omicron variant was sequenced, Europe was being particularly hard hit, and social restrictions, especially among the unvaccinated, were spurring social strife. US cases, notably in the Midwest, were rising, and there is fear that it is 4-6 weeks behind Europe in experiencing the surge. Whatever herd immunity is, it has not been achieved. Moreover, despite plenty of vaccines in high-income countries, inoculation efforts in many low-income countries won't begin in earnest until next year.

