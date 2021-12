I still remember that day 4 years ago… where I sobbed in the shower and wished that I had ‘The Handbook to Renovation’. I pitched it to my publisher the next day. And just four years later it’s ready for pre-order here:) Today. UNBELIEVABLE. It’s like I’ve been pregnant for so long, working on it so consistently that I kinda forgot that there will be a baby at some point. At the time, in 2017, my level of renovation frustration was so high and I screamed silently about a hole in the information market that demanded to be filled. They say that you don’t choose to write a book, you have to be compelled to. But having an online daily site about design could scratch that itch, right? But it doesn’t because you want it all in ONE PLACE (which is also when we reorganized the website to be more by categories of rooms for inspiration/information and resources rather than just a blog scroll).

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO