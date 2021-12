The launch of Call of Duty: Vanguard has taken fans back to World War Two. You can play through the campaign, hop into the iconic Shipment map in multiplayer and continue the dark aether story in Zombies. If you are fan of sniping, there are some viable options for you to choose from. The Kar98k has appeared in multiple Call of Duty titles. Most recently, the Modern Warfare 2019 Kar98k took over Call of Duty: Warzone for many months. Once again, a Kar98k class appears to have cemented itself as the strongest and most popular sniper rifle with its release in Vanguard.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO