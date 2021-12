TURLOCK, Calif. — A child is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Turlock, a police department Watch Commander confirmed with ABC10. Police said officers responded to a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle Wednesday around 6 p.m. along the 900 block of Pioneer Avenue. The Watch Commander only described the pedestrian as a child. No information about the age of the child or the child's identity has been released at this time.

TURLOCK, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO