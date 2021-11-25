ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Plaid Friday

By Editorial
Franklin Banner-Tribune
 7 days ago

What better ways to celebrate the...

www.banner-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
ourcommunitynow.com

Support downtown Naperville businesses on Plaid Friday Nov. 26

Nov. 26, keep an eye out for plaid bows on locally owned/operated merchants to know that you're supporting local during one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year! Wear your plaid, and visit wit local and independently owned downtown businesses as the Downtown Naperville Alliance kicks off the holiday season.
NAPERVILLE, IL
county17.com

Support Gillette: Plaid Friday and Small Business Saturday this week

Ready or not, here it comes. The traditional shopping season is a mere days away as retailers of all sizes and locations will be enticing shoppers to spend their money beginning on Black Friday. In Gillette, it’s Plaid Friday and Small Business Saturday which are known to be two of...
GILLETTE, WY
wfla.com

Best buffalo plaid Christmas decor

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Nothing says cozy and Christmas like good old-fashioned buffalo plaid. The pattern features large red-and-black squares or black-and-white squares. Buffalo plaid is associated with rustic and farmhouse styles but can easily be incorporated into modern Christmas decor with products like buffalo plaid tree skirts, stockings and ball ornaments.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plaid#Diversity#Creativity#Uniqueness
Long Beach Post

Christmas crafts for holiday fun & mental dexterity

While holiday celebrations will certainly look a little different this year, it doesn’t mean you can’t fill your house (and your time) with some fun holiday crafts! Here are 7 ideas to get you in the DIY spirit. The post Christmas crafts for holiday fun & mental dexterity appeared first on Long Beach Post.
CELEBRATIONS
iheart.com

This is the most popular toy for Christmas this year!

Every holiday season there’s one toy that seems to be the only thing many kids want, and this year it’s the Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron by Moose Toys. The $70 toy is for kids five and older and lets them magically create a stuffed animal out of special potion recipes and can be used over and over again.
RECIPES
Overton County News

“Plaid Tidings” on stage at Playhouse

Cumberland County Playhouse is presenting “Plaid Tidings”, a holiday sequel to “Forever Plaid”. At first, Frankie (Playhouse newcomer Calvin Malone), Jinx (Christian Melhuish), Smudge (Justin Burr), and Sparky (Paul Gary) aren’t sure why they’ve returned to Earth for another posthumous performance, but a phone call from the heavenly Rosemary Clooney lets them know that they’re needed to put a little harmony into a discordant world.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
hometownsource.com

Plaid Market is back at Shoppes at Arbor Lakes

For two weekends after Thanksgiving, the Plaid Market at The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes in Maple Grove returns. Join in Nov. 26 and 27 or Dec. 3 and 4 to shop from both Minnesota makers and favorite name brands. Shop between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. any of those four days.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
positivelyosceola.com

Osceola Arts to Celebrate the Holidays with Plaid Tidings and Other Festive Events

Osceola Arts will be spreading some holiday cheer with Plaid Tidings. Beginning Friday, December 3rd, and running through Sunday, December 19th, the Osceola Arts Main stage will host this fun and festive musical celebration that is a perfect holiday treat for the whole family. The Plaids, a barbershop quartet of...
FESTIVAL
Franklin Banner-Tribune

Patterson Garden Club holds November meeting

The Patterson Garden Club held its Nov. 16 meeting at the Pilant Court Reporting office in Patterson. Ginger Griffin was the hostess. During the meeting, special thanks were expressed for Patterson Mayor Rodney Grogan and the city staff for hosting a Veteran’s Day program. New patriotic wreaths were placed at the Blue Star Marker and the Bi-way Marker by the club.
PATTERSON, LA
iheartcats.com

Fireside Flannel Country Collection – Buffalo Plaid PJ Pant

Imagine the frosted days and snow-dusted trees of winter outside your window while you and your cat dream by a crackling fire. That feeling of cozy contentment is what we aimed to capture with the Fireside Flannel Country Collection. Once you feel the softness of our Buffalo Plaid, you’ll be transported to calm, quiet moments with your furry best friend.
APPAREL
WANE 15

Best Christmas decorations sales happening now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Can I start buying Christmas decorations? Christmas wouldn’t be the same without decorations. They brighten up a home’s exterior and make the interior cozy and festive. If you are in the holiday spirit and can’t wait to start decorating, the good news is that many merchants […]
SHOPPING
SPY

The Gap Cyber Sale Is Ridiculous, and It Ends Tonight! Get $17 Joggers, $25 Hoodies & $47 Puffer Coats

Table of Contents Gifts for Him… Gifts for Her… Gifts for Kids… Here in e-commerce world, we’re suffering from a bit of a Black Friday-Cyber Monday hangover. We’ve been sharing the season’s best deals non-stop since before Thanksgiving, but there’s one last sale we just have to mention: Gap’s Cyber Week sale lasts until midnight tonight, and until then you can save 60% or more. We’re talking $17 joggers, $25 hoodies and $47 puffer coats. The sale does exclude Yeezy items, but even the Gap’s most popular winter coats, sweaters, and athleisure is discounted for Cyber Week, and so this is the perfect opportunity to refresh...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WOWK 13 News

Best high-end Christmas gift for your wife

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end Christmas gift for your wife is best?  It’s hard to think of a more important person in your life than your wife, and choosing a unique high-end Christmas gift to show how much you appreciate her can feel like an impossible challenge. Getting your […]
RELATIONSHIPS
Franklin Banner-Tribune

Get It Growing: Cosmos can thrive on neglect

Are you looking for a gorgeous flower that thrives on pure neglect? Try cosmos. They are one of the most beautiful and easiest flowers to grow. While you’ll have to wait until the spring to plant seeds, look around this fall, and you may notice these flowers blooming profusely in local gardens.
GARDENING
YourCentralValley.com

Best loafers to get this fall

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which loafers are best this fall? Goodbye summer; hello fall. The season of lots of layers, chunky knits, classic denim, and sweater dresses is upon us. Tie your favorite chilly day pieces together with a pair of loafers that emulate your style.  Apart from their effortless […]
APPAREL
Franklin Banner-Tribune

City hosts grand opening of Historic Pocket Park

The City of Franklin dedicated the Historic Downtown Franklin Pocket Park Saturday. The ceremony included the dedication of the memorial fountain and the sculpture unveiling. Located on Main Street, the grand opening include a remembrance of Mayci Breaux, who was killed in gun violence at a Lafayette movie theatre. The...
FRANKLIN, LA
Secret Chicago

“Sleigh Bells: A Kaleidoscopic Christmas” Is Finally Open In Chicago’s Medinah Temple

“Sleigh Bells: A Kaleidoscopic Christmas” is a multicolor holiday experience at the heart of Medinah Temple. Get your tickets for this jolly pop-up now open in Chicago!. Experience a holiday season like no other at this illuminated Christmas pop-up experience. Among the twinkling LED tunnels of the historic Medinah Temple, discover large infinity mirror ice caves, immersive projection mapping, and seasonal art installations. This December, we’re getting a kaleidoscopic Christmas!
CHICAGO, IL
FOX8 News

Hectic holidays? Don’t forget to eat well!

(WGHP) — Holidays can be hectic. That means sometimes you put your health on the backburner. We have some ideas for boosting immunity, easing anxiety and increasing energy this holiday season on Mommy Matters. We also have a few fabulous recipes for you to try, as Laura Buxenbaum, a registered dietician with the Dairy Alliance, […]
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy