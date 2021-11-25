ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

One Dead, 49 Unaccounted For In Siberian Coal-Mine Fire

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person has died and 43 were injured in an explosion caused by a fire that broke out in a coal mine in the Kemerovo region of Siberia, authorities say. The whereabouts of 49 miners remain unknown as hundreds have already been evacuated from the...

Eleven Dead In Siberian Mine Fire, Rescue Work Halted Over Blast Risk

At least 11 people have been killed and 43 injured in an explosion caused by a fire that broke out in a coal mine in the Kemerovo region of Siberia, while dozens are still trapped underground, authorities say. Hundreds have already been evacuated from the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kuzbass...
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Russia: Death toll in Siberian coal mine blast raised to 52

MOSCOW (AP) — A devastating explosion in a Siberian coal mine Thursday left 52 miners and rescuers dead about 250 meters (820 feet) underground, Russian officials said. Hours after a methane gas explosion and fire filled the mine with toxic fumes, rescuers found 14 bodies but then were forced to halt the search for 38 others because of a buildup of methane and carbon monoxide gas from the fire. Another 239 people were rescued.
ACCIDENTS
HuffingtonPost

Survivor Found In Siberian Coal Mine Accident That Likely Killed Dozens

MOSCOW (AP) — Rescuers have found a survivor in a Siberian coal mine where dozens of miners are presumed dead after a devastating methane explosion, a top local official announced Friday. Sergei Tsivilyov, governor of the Kemerovo region where the mine is located, said on the messaging app Telegram that...
ACCIDENTS
fox4kc.com

Woman killed in motorcycle crash Sunday morning

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A woman riding a motorcycle died in a crash with an SUV Sunday morning. It happened around 11:15 a.m. on Noland Road, just north of U.S. 40 Highway in Independence. Police said the driver of a Lincoln Navigator tried to turn into a parking lot in front of the motorcycle.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
BBC

Louis Watkiss: Parents held son as he died after SnowDome crash

The parents of a boy killed in a collision at an indoor ski slope have spoken of how they held him as he died. Twelve-year-old Louis Watkiss, from Sutton Coldfield, died at the Tamworth SnowDome in Staffordshire in September. Parents Chris and Natalie Watkiss were at home when they got...
ACCIDENTS
WJON

Semi Driver Killed in Rollover in Roundabout

WATERTOWN -- A semi-driver died when the truck he was driving rolled in a roundabout. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 11:00 p.m. Monday on Highway 7 in Watertown in Carver County. The 62-year-old man from Maiden Rock, Wisconsin was driving east on Highway 7 at County...
MINNESOTA STATE
Radar Online.com

Man Arrested In Mexico For Allegedly Murdering His Girlfriend After Beating Her To A 'Bloody Pulp' During Thanksgiving Trip Abroad

A man from Spokane, Washington, Taylor Allen, was arrested in Mexico after allegedly murdering his girlfriend Sativa Transue during the couple's Thanksgiving trip abroad. Transue was found dead in their hotel room by a maid after guests at the hotel "heard screams in the middle of the night," according to Front Page Detective.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Charleston Press

55-year-old man attended “Corona party” to contract the virus and build natural immunity to get Covid-19 pass, gets infected and dies

Despite the fact that governments around the world are doing everything in their power to vaccinate as many people as possible against Covid-19 free of charge, there are millions of vaccine hesitant people who decide not to get the vaccine for many different reasons. Many countries are now allowing only...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Brainerd Dispatch

2 young women die in Hwy 210 crash on Thanksgiving

A 19-year-old Brainerd woman and a 21-year-old Blackduck woman died Thursday, Nov. 25, in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 210 east of Brainerd. The Minnesota State Patrol reported the 19-year-old was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Malibu west on the highway near the intersection with White Pine Drive by the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport when the vehicle crossed the centerline and was struck by a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado traveling east.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Investigation launched after German doctor administers 20,000 home-made Covid ‘vaccines’

German state prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation into a controversial physician and entrepreneur after he inoculated 20,000 people with a homemade Covid vaccine.Winfried Stöcker, a 74-year-old billionaire and owner of Lübeck airport, where the shots were administered, faces charges of violating Germany’s medicines laws, along with the managing director of the airport and two other retired physicians, aged 80 and 81, according to a report on the NDR news station. He could also face further charges for running an unlicensed vaccination campaign, after a police raid on Saturday shut down the illegal operation.Stöcker has become a legendary maverick among...
PUBLIC HEALTH

