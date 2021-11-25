ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robin Tan appointed as 7-Eleven chairman

By Ahmad Naqib Idris
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Nov 25): Datuk Seri Robin Tan Yeong Ching has been appointed as the chairman of 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd, a filing on Thursday (Nov 25) with the bourse showed, after the position was left vacant since Tan Sri Abdull Hamid Embong’s resignation in May this year. Robin,...

