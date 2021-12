The Buffalo Bills might have a problem. Rookie right tackle Spencer Brown went on the COVID-19 list and is unlikely to play vs. the Indianapolis Colts. The last time Brown was out the Jacksonville Jaguars had a field day knocking Josh Allen around thanks to Buffalo using the Brown injury as an excuse to shuffle three out of the five spots on the line. That makes the Colts’ most disruptive player on the line an easy choice for this week’s case study.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO