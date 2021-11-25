Chelsea v Manchester United: Last time out

Chelsea’s top scorer Reece James is a doubt heading into the Premier League leaders’ trip to Watford on Wednesday evening after sustaining a knock in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday.James has been outstanding this season for the Blues, cementing the right wing-back position with four goals and four assists in the league, but he is one of a number of players who could now miss out as the fixtures come thick and fast.Manager Thomas Tuchel revealed on Tuesday that on top of existing injuries to Ben Chilwell, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic, there are minor concerns over...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO