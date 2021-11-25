New York Man Sentenced To 30 Years For Sexually Exploiting A 3-Year-Old Child

Lawrence Berry, age 28, of Marathon, New York was sentenced this week by United States District Court Judge David N. Hurd to 30 years’ imprisonment for sexual exploitation of a child.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Janeen DiGuiseppi, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

As part of his previously entered guilty plea, Berry admitted that he conspired with Brittany Berry (who has pled guilty to her role in the offense and is scheduled to be sentenced in December 2021) to sexually exploit a 3-year-old minor child in August and September of 2018 and that he directed Brittany Berry to sexually exploit the child on five different occasions for the purpose of creating and sending images and videos (live and recorded) of the sexual abuse to him over the internet.

In addition to the imprisonment term, Judge Hurd sentenced Berry to 25 years of supervised release to begin after he serves his term of imprisonment.

Upon release from prison, Berry also will be required to register as a sex offender in any state where he lives, is employed, or is a student.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the City of Cortland Police Department and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael D. Gadarian and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Adrian LaRochelle as part of Project Safe Childhood.

