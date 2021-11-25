ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Man Sentenced To 30 Years For Sexually Exploiting A 3-Year-Old Child

By National News
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CePXO_0d6hfbTS00

Lawrence Berry, age 28, of Marathon, New York was sentenced this week by United States District Court Judge David N. Hurd to 30 years’ imprisonment for sexual exploitation of a child.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Janeen DiGuiseppi, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

As part of his previously entered guilty plea, Berry admitted that he conspired with Brittany Berry (who has pled guilty to her role in the offense and is scheduled to be sentenced in December 2021) to sexually exploit a 3-year-old minor child in August and September of 2018 and that he directed Brittany Berry to sexually exploit the child on five different occasions for the purpose of creating and sending images and videos (live and recorded) of the sexual abuse to him over the internet.

In addition to the imprisonment term, Judge Hurd sentenced Berry to 25 years of supervised release to begin after he serves his term of imprisonment.

Upon release from prison, Berry also will be required to register as a sex offender in any state where he lives, is employed, or is a student.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the City of Cortland Police Department and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael D. Gadarian and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Adrian LaRochelle as part of Project Safe Childhood.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here. Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 18

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Woman Arrested On Thanksgiving, Shooting Her Front Door Then Leaving Baby Home Alone

C’mon Mom, really? A Florida woman has been charged after shooting a bullet into the front door of her home then heading to a bar, leaving her baby in the crib home alone. According to deputies, on Thanksgiving night, a call came in from a concerned woman who had gone to check on 37-year-old Victoria Hidalgo and saw a bullet lodged in the front door.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Fbi#Sexual Exploitation#Politics#Marathon#District Court#Tampafp Com#Tampa Local News Sports#National Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Free Press - TFP

Arizona Cop Fired After Shooting 61-Year-Old Man In Wheelchair 9 Times

An Arizona police department fired an officer Tuesday for allegedly shooting and killing a man in a wheelchair after he produced a knife. In a video of the incident released by police, Tucson Police Officer Ryan Remington appears to shoot Richard Lee Richards, a 61-year-old man in a wheelchair, nine times as Richards attempted to enter a Lowe’s hardware store. Remington was been alerted to Richards’ presence by a Walmart loss prevention employee who alleged that Richards stole a toolbox for the store, according to police.
ARIZONA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

‘Metastasizing Like A Cancer’ — Parents Across The Country Sue Schools Over Clandestine Transitions

The lawsuit filed Nov. 17 by two public-interest law firms against the Kettle Moraine School District in Wisconsin over the clandestine social transition of a 12-year-old girl marks the latest in a series of cases where school officials allegedly initiated social gender transitions without parental consent. The Wisconsin Institute for...
MADISON, WI
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
87K+
Followers
11K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy