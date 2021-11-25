ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Fiery demonstration warns of Thanksgiving turkey frying

By NBC News NOW
NBC News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Friday 20% Off - Ooni Pizza OvensSave this Black Friday with 20%...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 93.1

WARNING: This is The Worst Way To Deep Fry A Turkey This Year in Tyler, Texas

We are coming upon one of the greatest and most delicious holidays of the year, Thanksgiving. There will be plenty of turkey and mashed potatoes and green bean casserole and apple pie to send us into a food coma. One thing we see every year, however, is a news story about someone getting severely injured, or even killed, trying to fry a turkey for that Thanksgiving meal. Let's learn what not to do to stay safe this Thanksgiving.
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Turkey#Black Friday#Frying#Food Drink#Sitewide#Pizza Ovens
Anchorage Daily News

Watch: How not to deep fry a turkey

Planning to deep fry a turkey on Thanksgiving this year? Fort Wainwright firefighters in Fairbanks can show you exactly what not to do. In a video demonstration Tuesday, Fort Wainwright Fire and Emergency Services drops a thawed turkey into a fryer with oil that is too hot, and filled too high — and the results are explosive.
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield Fire Department warns of turkey-frying dangers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Fire Department took part in a Thanksgiving tradition on Friday: Dropping a turkey in a vat of hot oil to warn people of the dangers from deep-frying their bird. They used a frozen turkey as an example of what not to do. Turkeys should...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Baltimore Times

Looking to have a fried turkey on the table for Thanksgiving? ‘Chef Big Shake’ says leave the cooking to him

Looking to serve-up a fried turkey on Thanksgiving, but don’t want to be “gobbled up” trying to cook it yourself? Well Chef Big Shake Shawn Davis says he has you covered! Chef Davis, creator of restaurant franchise Big Shakes Hot Chicken and of Shark Tank fame is also known for his famous deep-fried turkeys, and they are available for delivery through a partnership with DoorDash.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thelocalpalate.com

Deep Fried Turkey with Kashmiri-Spiced Oil

1. Place turkey inside the pot of the deep fryer. Fill with water until turkey is covered, making sure to leave a few inches of space at top of pot. Remove turkey and mark the water level. This will be the fill line for your cooking oil. Discard water and completely dry inside of pot.
RECIPES
fox44news.com

What to know before frying a turkey

WACO, Texas – Before you set up your turkey fryers this Thanksgiving, Temple Fire & Rescue is warning the community of the dangers if things are not used correctly. According to the National Fire Protection Association, more than three times as many home-cooking fires happen on Thanksgiving Day than on average days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MIX 108

Remember These Tips When Deep Frying A Turkey

It's almost Thanksgiving time and there are of course several ways to cook a turkey. Many people like my dad still prefer the traditional oven roasted turkey, which if done right is delicious. Gaining popularity over the last few years has been smoking them, or cooking on a pellet grill....
DULUTH, MN
Nashville Scene

Advice King: Should We Deep-Fry or Spatchcock Our Thanksgiving Turkey?

Comedian, musician, host of Chris Crofton's Advice King Podcast and former Nashvillian Chris Crofton asked the Scene for an advice column, so we gave him one. Crowning himself the “Advice King,” Crofton will share his hard-won wisdom with whosoever seeks it. Follow Crofton on Facebook and Twitter, and to submit a question for the Advice King, email bestofbread[at]gmail[dot]com or editor[at]nashvillescene[dot]com.
FOOD & DRINKS
WLOX

WARNING: Don’t try to fry that frozen turkey today

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Picture it... Thanksgiving Day 2021. You’ve got a lot of people at the house, and you’re going to fry a turkey. But you didn’t defrost the bird. You decide to put it in your vat of hot oil anyway, and suddenly you’re calling the fire department to dinner.
GULFPORT, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy