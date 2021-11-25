ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why People Thought Harry Potter Actress Emma Watson Was Retiring From Hollywood

By Jessica Rawden
 7 days ago
Emma Watson hasn’t appeared in a movie or any other acting project since 2019’s Little Women. She’s been busy with other advocacy projects through most of the pandemic and due to her high-profile, her absence began to be noticed in Hollywood. Eventually, the rumor mill even began touting that the Harry...

New York Post

‘Harry Potter’ actress says she ‘owes everything’ to J.K. Rowling

Actress Afshan Azad has thanked J.K. Rowling in a tweet marking the 20th anniversary of the first “Harry Potter” movie. Azad, 33, played Padma Patil in the final five films in the fantasy franchise, winning a legion of fans across the globe. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to mark...
JK Rowling Banned From New Harry Potter Project With Original Cast

Since the latter half of 2019, JK Rowling has been attracting the ire of celebrities, activist groups, and ardent fans of her Harry Potter novels because of her controversial opinions on transgender people and what rights they should or should not have. And as she continues to openly air her views and stands by them, WarnerMedia has quietly made the decision to not add the creator of the Wizarding World to Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, the recently announced 20th-anniversary retrospective that will air on HBO Max.
Whatever Happened to ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Harry Melling?

"Thirty-six! But last year, last year I had 37!" With a single hissy fit, Harry Melling introduced fans around the world to Dudley Dursley, Harry Potter's dreadful cousin, in the 2001 big-screen adaptation of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Over the next decade, Melling grew up on screen, terrorizing...
Harry Potter: The Best And Worst Character From Each House

Since the Sorcerer’s Stone’s impactful release in 2001, Harry Potter has taken the cinematic world by storm. Furthermore, the inclusion of mythical and magical characters has solidified its immovable legacy within the fantasy genre. As such, these characters face difficult obstacles and unbelievable challenges throughout the franchise’s explorative films. As the movies progress, the reception of these characters becomes harder for fans to decide on their decency. For diehard fans, some characters are more likable than others. Let’s take a look at Harry Potter’s best and worst characters from each Hogwarts house.
Harry Potter reunion, Emma Watson’s post on Instagram

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone turns 20. Two decades have passed since the arrival in the cinema of the first film of the fantasy saga based on the novels of JK Rowling, whose success is worldwide. The life of the actors involved in the cast has changed dramatically and the protagonists will find themselves in one reunion on HBO Max, just announced and already long awaited. A project in style Friends Reunion, able to involve different generations.
Because Emma Watson turned down several leading roles

There was a period not too long ago when a rumor about it spread on the web Emma Watson. In fact, many believed that the actress had decided to leave the world of entertainment. Fortunately, the young interpreter of Hermione in Harry Potter he promptly denied the fake news, explaining that he had simply focused on his private life (also thanks to the pandemic). It is also true that Emma Watson started acting as a child and at the same time gained incredible popularity. His name is known all over the world and, at the age of 31, he has already had the opportunity to enrich his curriculum with important films.
Best Harry Potter sweater

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As the weather becomes colder and the leaves begin to fall, Harry Potter movie marathons take over the TV channels and magic fills the air. If you’re an avid fan of the books, movies or both, the wide array of Harry Potter merchandise is infinite.
Harry Potter Actress Scarlett Byrne Expecting Twins

Harry Potter actress Scarlett Byrne (aka Scarlett Hefner) is expecting twins with her husband, businessman-turned-political candidate, Cooper Hefner (30). The twins will be the second set of children for Byrne and Hefner, who have a 15-month-old daughter named Betsy Rose (after Hefner's late grandmother), born in August of last year. Scarlett Byrne (31) is best known for playing Slytherin House member, Pansy Parkinson, in the later Harry Potter movies; her screen credits also include the cable sci-fi series Falling Skies, the hit YA horror series The Vampire Diaries and Marvel's Runaways TV series on Hulu.
What Has Emma Watson Been Up To Since The Last Harry Potter Movie?

Potterheads are bracing themselves for the much-anticipated Harry Potter reunion on New Year’s Day. Everyone — well, almost everyone — is expected to grace the reunion next year, with the big three, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, leading the alums of the franchise. One person we shouldn’t expect at the reunion is J.K. Rowling. She’s not going to be apparating on Hogwarts grounds when the cast and crew get-together happens next year. While it might be bizarre for the brains behind the Wizarding World to not attend the reunion, some people are saying that her exclusion is a consequence of the controversial comments she’s made about the trans community in recent months. These have prompted accusations that she is a transphobe and have even brought about direct condemnations from Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson themselves. Fans are particularly excited to see Emma Watson at the reunion. Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the franchise, has arguably had the most successful career out of all three ever since the last Harry Potter movies aired. She’s also been most active politically, representing various charities and lending her voice and image to political and social issues close to her. She hasn’t been slacking off in the romance department either. What has Emma Watson been up to since we last saw her casting a spell in the last Harry Potter movie?
Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe On ‘Strange’ Relationship With Robert Pattinson After The Goblet Of Fire

Years before Robert Pattinson’s skyrocketed from his time playing Edward Cullen in the Twilight movies, the actor was best known for playing Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Yet while Cedric and Daniel Radcliffe’s Harry Potter shared some heart-racing experiences during the Triwizard Tournament in the fourth Harry Potter movie, evidently the two actors aren’t close. In fact, Radcliffe describes the relationship they do have as being “strange.”
How Rich is Harry Potter?

"We'll take the lot!" Oh really, Harry? Just how rich are you?!. There's a lot to be said about Harry Potter. He's the Chosen One. The Boy Who Lived. Master of Death. But it's all too easy to forget one little detail that isn't really revisited as much as it should be beyond 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone', whether it's the book or the movie. Yes - Harry Potter is filthy rich! His late parents left to him a great fortune! But just how rich is Harry Potter?
Why Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings are still casting a spell over us 20 years on

There must have been magic in the air. In November and December 2001, two fantasy movies cast a spell so powerful they changed Hollywood forever. Both were based on an epic series of novels – one nearly half a century old, the other yet to be completed – and went on to become two of the biggest movie franchises in history. And, looking back, you could make a strong argument that the period, 20 years ago, was among the most pivotal in 21st century cinema.
The Actress Who Left Hollywood to Become A Nun

On February 26, 2012, an unlikely figure appeared at the annual 84th Academy Awards. Amid the crisp tuxedos and sequin evening gowns stood a 73-year-old Roman Catholic Benedictine nun wearing a modest habit, complete with a dark veil and wimple. She walked down the famous red carpet surrounded by acclaimed celebrities such as Meryl Streep and Brad Pitt, pausing once or twice for interviews with stunned onlookers.
CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

