Why People Thought Harry Potter Actress Emma Watson Was Retiring From Hollywood

Potterheads are bracing themselves for the much-anticipated Harry Potter reunion on New Year’s Day. Everyone — well, almost everyone — is expected to grace the reunion next year, with the big three, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, leading the alums of the franchise. One person we shouldn’t expect at the reunion is J.K. Rowling. She’s not going to be apparating on Hogwarts grounds when the cast and crew get-together happens next year. While it might be bizarre for the brains behind the Wizarding World to not attend the reunion, some people are saying that her exclusion is a consequence of the controversial comments she’s made about the trans community in recent months. These have prompted accusations that she is a transphobe and have even brought about direct condemnations from Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson themselves. Fans are particularly excited to see Emma Watson at the reunion. Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the franchise, has arguably had the most successful career out of all three ever since the last Harry Potter movies aired. She’s also been most active politically, representing various charities and lending her voice and image to political and social issues close to her. She hasn’t been slacking off in the romance department either. What has Emma Watson been up to since we last saw her casting a spell in the last Harry Potter movie?

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO