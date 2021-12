After Steve Burton caused his own ouster at “General Hospital” for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Variety has learned that there are no plans at this time to recast his character, Jason Morgan. Burton has played the character on the ABC daytime soap opera off and on since 1991, but on the Nov. 19 episode, a tunnel on Cassadine Island collapsed on Jason, and he’s now presumed dead. The vaccine mandate at “General Hospital” went into effect on Nov. 1. Two actors refused to be vaccinated, Ingo Rademacher and Burton, thereby quitting — or forcing the show to fire them, whichever language...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO