ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

ET's Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight Host 'Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS'

WUSA
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow here's something to be grateful for! Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight are going live in New York City on Thanksgiving Day as the host of The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS. The TV...

www.wusa9.com

Comments / 0

Related
Broadway.com

Whoopee! Chicago & Waitress to Perform During the Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS

Here's something theater fans can be thankful for: two fan-favorite Broadway shows will be taking the stage during the Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS! The broadcast, which will begin at 9AM ET on November 25 on CBS and Paramount+, will feature live performances from the Broadway cast of Chicago and Waitress' Jennifer Nettles and Erich Bergen.
MOVIES
vsuspectator.com

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade lineup and who to look for

Watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade has become a staple in American households during the Thanksgiving holiday 1924. Coming back from the pandemic this year, Macy’s is pulling out new floats and balloons and providing amazing performances from celebrities to Broadway acts to marching bands. Some of the new floats people...
CELEBRATIONS
Williamson Source

Carrie Underwood to Perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021

Just as the turkey is a tradition on the table, watching the 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is also synonymous with Thanksgiving. A few Nashville favorites will perform: Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen will return to perform again this year along with Mickey Guyton, and Chris Lane. Other artists performing include Jon Batiste, Blue’s Clues & You! host Josh Dela Cruz and the former hosts of Blue’s Clues Steve Burns and Donovan Patton, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Jordan Fisher, Foreigner, the cast of Peacock’s Girls5eva (Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps), Andy Grammer, Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier, the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street®, Nelly, Kim Petras, Kelly Rowland, Rob Thomas, Tai Verdes, Zoe Wees, and Tauren Wells.
NASHVILLE, TN
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to snap back, add Baby Yoda

NEW YORK — The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will return to its pre-pandemic form this year, with its route restored through Manhattan, high-flying helium balloons once again pulled by handlers and crowds welcomed back to cheer them on. And Baby Yoda is joining the party for the first time. This...
FESTIVAL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilson Cruz
Person
Anthony Rapp
Person
Erich Bergen
Person
Keltie Knight
Popculture

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021: Time, Channel and How to Watch

The 95th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is almost here! After the 2020 parade nixed live spectators and reduced the crowd size due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the parade is coming back bigger and better, officially returning to "its full form" to help kickoff the holiday season. Thankfully for those unable to make it to New York City for the annual Thanksgiving Day event, watching the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade — and maybe even catching another reunion between Al Roker and the "Butter Man" — from home is easier than ever.
CELEBRATIONS
wdwinfo.com

Thanksgiving Traditions: the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Alice’s Restaurant

There is a song called “Alice’s Restaurant,” and it’s a tradition for some to listen to on Thanksgiving Day. It’s about Alice, and as American singer-songwriter Arlo Guthrie’s lyrics go, “about two Thanksgivings ago,” which, for you and me, would be 2019. For Arlo’s story, and our stories, that was a lifetime ago and a life-changing turning point. For “Alice’s Restaurant,” well, that’s just a tradition, but here we are now, together in 2021; let’s enjoy our present, our season, our moment in time.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Thanksgiving#New York City#Et#Keltie Knight Host#Equalizer#Waitress#Paramount#Kevinfrazier
WAND TV

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade set for triumphant return

NEW YORK (WAND) - The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is set to be back in all its normal glory this year!. The parade will again involved 360,000 pounds of concrete barriers being placed along the traditional 2.5 mile route in New York City. Ahead of the event, the New York Police Department said the layers of protection that will be in place have been in planning stages since the end of the abbreviated 2020 parade.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

NBC hopes the sun will come out as it mounts 'Annie Live!'

There's a famous saying in showbiz: “Never work with children or animals.” NBC is wisely ignoring that as it mounts a live version of the hit Broadway musical “Annie ”The tale of the spunky young orphan with her dog Sandy set during the Depression will be NBC’s first live musical since its triumphant “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” in 2018. “Annie Live!” airs Thursday.“It is a musical about hope and optimism, and it couldn’t come at a better time,” said Neil Meron, who has served as executive producer on all of NBC’s live musicals.Twelve-year-old newcomer Celina Smith has...
TV & VIDEOS
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Union's Renegade Regiment marches in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Marching on, even in the holidays. The Union High School Renegade Regiment made their return to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. “Macy’s is incredibly proud to welcome the talented music students of Union High School for their long-awaited return to our show on the streets of New York City,” said Wesley Whatley, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade creative producer.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Tyler Perry Promises ‘Every Available Resource Will Be Used’ to Find Jacqueline Avant’s Killer

Tyler Perry has shared his mourning over the death of Jacqueline Avant, stating that “every available resource will be used” to help find the philanthropist’s killer. Avant, the 81-year-old wife of music industry legend Clarence Avant and mother of Nicole Avant, was fatally shot early Wednesday morning by a home intruder at her Beverly Hills residence. “My heart breaks for Clarence and Nicole and all the Avant family. This world can be so cruel and cold!!” Perry wrote on his official Twitter. The media figure also shared several images of the Avants. “I have no idea what kind of sub-human could...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
CBS LA

‘A Beautiful Soul’: Messages Of Shock At Murder Of Jacqueline Avant Pour In From Bill Clinton, Tyler Perry, Magic Johnson

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — Former President Bill Clinton, media mogul Tyler Perry, and Lakers icon Earvin “Magic” Johnson are among those mourning Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, who was killed in a home invasion robbery in Beverly Hills Wednesday. Avant, 81, was fatally shot at about 2:30 a.m. in a home invasion robbery in the 1100 block of Maytor Place. Beverly Hills police say Avant died at a hospital. Syndicated radio host Tavis Smiley and TV and movie producer Tyler Perry both asked the question that was on many minds upon hearing the news – “Who murders an...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy