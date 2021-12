PRESS RELEASE: On July 15, 2021, China Mobile announced its action plans for reaching peak carbon emissions and achieving carbon neutrality at a joint conference in Beijing. China Mobile has been actively exploring efficient ways of conserving energy and cutting carbon emissions to support low-carbon green development, achieving significant results and gaining valuable experience in this process. China Mobile recently took a new step further by formulating new action plans to reach peak carbon emissions and achieve carbon neutrality and introducing new growth models to support these plans and green growth goals for 2021 to 2025. As a leading ICT enterprise targeting green corporate growth, China Mobile is developing new infrastructure for green transformation inside and outside of the industry, contributing to the national objectives of reaching peak carbon emissions and achieving carbon neutrality.

