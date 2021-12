Disney-owned Hulu has brought back the best version of their Black Friday / Cyber Monday streaming deal for 2021, dropping the price of the Hulu ad-supported plan to only 99 cents per month for a full year, which is 86% off the standard $6.99 price tag for a total savings of $72. New subscribers and former subscribers that haven't had an active account in the past month are eligible. You can take advantage of Hulu's Cyber Monday streaming deal right here until 11:59pm PST (2:59am EST) tonight, November 29th. Note that over a dozen Amazon Prime Video channels are on a 99 cent Cyber Monday sale as well. You can get all of the details on that sale right here.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO