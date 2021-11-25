The Chart Show: Zoom, AO World, IAG

U.S. sports betting stocks have struggled for most of 2021. DraftKings (Nasdaq: DKNG), Penn National Gaming (Nasdaq: PENN) and PointsBet Holdings (OTC: PBTHF) are all down more than 50% from their all-time highs (-52%, -62% and -62.5%, respectively). But Jed Kelly (executive director for equity research, Oppenheimer & Co.) does not believe the market correction is indicative of an investor pool that has soured on the sports betting opportunity. Instead, he points to several short-term headwinds contributing to the snapback in valuations. “One, you’ve had New York [collecting a 51% tax rate],” he said. “Two, you’ve seen a lot of...
Comments / 0