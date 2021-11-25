ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Chart Show: Zoom, AO World, IAG

Victoria Scholar, Head of Investment at interactive investor, breaks down three key stories for investors, looking at them not just from a fundamentals’ perspective but with chart analysis as well. This week, Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM), AO World...

British asset manager abrdn buys interactive investor for $2 billion

(Reuters) -Abrdn is to buy investment platform interactive investor for 1.49 billion pounds ($1.98 billion) in cash, as traditional asset managers seek to build up customers using online providers. Banks and asset managers are looking at ways to capture a new breed of investors who tend to be younger and...
FTSE 250 movers: Travel stocks bounce back; AO World retreats

London’s FTSE 250 was up 1% at 22,772.17 in afternoon trade on Monday. Travel and leisure shares were the biggest risers, having fallen sharply on Friday amid worries about the new Omicron Covid variant. Cineworld, WH Smith, Carnival, Wizz Air, Wagamama owner Restaurant Group and Upper Crust owner SSP were all higher.
These On-Chain Charts Show Why Bitcoin (BTC) at $56,000 Appears Cheap

Bitcoin’s Advanced NVT signal and RSI levels show that a price recovery is in place as the BTC price has been hovering for a long time around $56,000 levels. The broader crypto market and the world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) have been moving sideways for the last few weeks. Although, Bitcoin made a brief attempt at kickstarting the rally again, but faced stiff resistance at $60,000. After this rejection, BTC has tested support once again at $56,000. Some of the on-chain charts for Bitcoin show that the BTC price at this point could be seriously cheap.
UK pre-market stocks update – AO World, Severn Trent, CRH, Pets at Home

Investing.com – At 07:37GMT, FTSE 100 futures are trading lower by 0.8% at 7197. In FX markets, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3400, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8400. The US Dollar Index is down 0.1%. Today’s calendar highlights include Eurozone, UK, and US PMI readings. Stocks. Severn Trent (LON:SVT) - H1...
AO World shares plunge on peak trading woes and annual profit warning

Online electricals retailer AO World has warned over annual results and said product shortages, price hikes and consumer belt-tightening are set to hit peak festive trading.The group’s shares plummeted by nearly 30% at one stage on the alert as it laid bare the impact of the UK’s lorry driver crisis and global supply issues on half-year figures.AO World sank to a £10 million pre-tax loss in the six months to September 30 against profits of £18 million a year ago.Underlying earnings slumped to £5 million from £28 million a year earlier.The group said it has already had to increase prices...
Boeing, Snowflake, Five Below Rise Premarket; Apple Falls

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Thursday, December 2nd. Please refresh for updates. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) stock fell 2.8% after Bloomberg reported that demand for the tech giant’s latest batch of iPhones is weakening due to price and availability issues. Boeing (NYSE: BA ) stock rose...
COVID-19 worries knock UK shares lower, AO World plummets on profit warning

(Reuters) - UK’s FTSE 100 declined on Tuesday as fears around a resurgence in COVID-19 cases hammered European markets, while online electricals retailer AO World plummeted after warning of product shortages. The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.7%, although the decline was less sharp compared to continental Europe, where German and...
UK’s AO World cuts profit outlook, flags product shortages

(Reuters) -British online electricals retailer AO World on Tuesday cut its fiscal 2022 profit outlook citing supply chain issues and warned of shortages in certain product categories ahead of the crucial holiday shopping season. The company, which sells laptops, washing machines, mobile phones and printers, reported an operating loss of...
UBS Stick to Their Buy Rating for Sanofi

UBS analyst Laura Sutcliffe maintained a Buy rating on Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on Thursday, setting a price target of EUR116, which is approximately 36.93% above the present share price of $95.9. Sutcliffe expects Sanofi to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.85 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The current consensus...
How to Invest in Index Funds

If you would like to invest in a financial asset with low operating costs, exposure to the broad market or a market sector and lower taxes, an index fund might be for you. You will find that you can use … Continue reading → The post How to Invest in Index Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Sports Betting Correction Sees Investors Shift as Market Matures

U.S. sports betting stocks have struggled for most of 2021. DraftKings (Nasdaq: DKNG), Penn National Gaming (Nasdaq: PENN) and PointsBet Holdings (OTC: PBTHF) are all down more than 50% from their all-time highs (-52%, -62% and -62.5%, respectively). But Jed Kelly (executive director for equity research, Oppenheimer & Co.) does not believe the market correction is indicative of an investor pool that has soured on the sports betting opportunity. Instead, he points to several short-term headwinds contributing to the snapback in valuations. “One, you’ve had New York [collecting a 51% tax rate],” he said. “Two, you’ve seen a lot of...
Vericel Corp (VCEL): Price Now Near $39.11; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, VCEL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.8 (2.09%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that VCEL has seen 3 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
XPeng Stock Shows Strong Q3 Earnings; Is It A Buy Now? Here's What Charts, Analysis Show

Several electric-vehicle makers, including Chinese EV startup XPeng (XPEV), accelerated in 2020 as total EV sales in China surpassed 1 million for the year. XPeng stock had a breakout year, rising more than 100% through December after a multibillion-dollar debut on the NYSE in August. The stock had a rough first half of 2021, but shares have significantly improved in the latter half of the year.
