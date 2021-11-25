The Chart Show: Zoom, AO World, IAG

Bitcoin’s Advanced NVT signal and RSI levels show that a price recovery is in place as the BTC price has been hovering for a long time around $56,000 levels. The broader crypto market and the world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) have been moving sideways for the last few weeks. Although, Bitcoin made a brief attempt at kickstarting the rally again, but faced stiff resistance at $60,000. After this rejection, BTC has tested support once again at $56,000. Some of the on-chain charts for Bitcoin show that the BTC price at this point could be seriously cheap.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO