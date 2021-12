After being told for years how 5G promises to shake up the enterprise market, one operator is on the cusp of actually turning that dream into a reality. Telefónica revealed this week that its Spanish unit will begin offering a range of commercial industrial 5G services from 1 January, making it the first operator in the country to do so. These are not pilot projects or field tests; they are not memoranda of understanding or pledges to co-develop solutions that may or may not see the light of day. These are commercial services that will be available to end customers from the beginning of next year.

