Law

'Roblox' Dev Suing YouTuber For $1.6 Million Over Litany Of Awful Offences

By Imogen Donovan
 7 days ago
YouTuber Benjamin Robert Simon, also known as Ruben Sim on Roblox, is being sued by The Roblox Corporation for inciting a “cybermob” that actively attacks the safe space that the game wants to be for young gamers. Simon is banned on Roblox, and has been for a few years...

gamesindustry.biz

Roblox suing banned player for fraud and breach of contract

Roblox has filed a lawsuit against a player who was permanently banned from its platform, claiming he has been harassing and threatening both the company's staff and events. The complaint was filed in the Northern District of California court earlier this week, shared by Polygon, and is against Robert Simon, a content creator also known as Ruben Sim.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IGN

Roblox Sues YouTuber For Posting 'False And Misleading Terrorist Threats'

The Roblox Corporation has filed a lawsuit against Roblox content creator Benjamin Robert Simon a.k.a. Ruben Sim for leading a "cybermob" that, among other things, posts "false and misleading terrorist threats." As reported by Polygon, this lawsuit was filed on Tuesday, November 23 and alleges that Simon "commits and encourages...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Verge

Roblox sues YouTuber for temporarily shutting down conference with fake terrorist threat

Game and social platform Roblox has sued a YouTube creator it banned from the platform over harassment and sexual content, saying he amassed a “mob” that temporarily shut down its October developers conference. The Roblox Corporation filed a complaint against Benjamin Robert Simon, also known as Ruben Sim, for breaching its user contract and violating anti-hacking laws. “Defendant Simon is the leader of a ‘cybermob’ that with malice, fraud, and oppression, commits and encourages unlawful acts designed to injure Roblox and its users,” the suit claims, seeking $1.65 million in damages.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Eurogamer.net

Roblox suing controversial content creator for leading a "cybermob" against platform

The Roblox Corporation is suing content creator Benjamin Robert Simon for leading a "cybermob" against the platform. The lawsuit was filed in a California court on Tuesday, as reported by Polygon. Roblox is seeking $1.6m in damages. Simon, better known online as Ruben Sim, has already been banned from the...
LAW
gamingonphone.com

Roblox sued Ruben Sim on accounts of terrorizing Roblox developers with Cybermob

Benjamin Robert Simon, also known as Ruben Sim on YouTube, has been sued by Roblox Corp. and they’re demanding $1.6 million in damages. In a lawsuit filed in the Californian District Court, Roblox alleges Simon is leading a “cybermob” fueled by “malice, fraud and oppression” with aims to engage in “unlawful acts to injure Roblox and its users”.
LAW
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

