'Roblox' Dev Suing YouTuber For $1.6 Million Over Litany Of Awful Offences

Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey announced Monday he was leaving the company, after steering the social network during the tumult of Donald Trump's presidency and surviving an activist investor's ouster bid in 2020.
Dorsey, who is also chief executive of payments company Square, was confronted during his tenure by thorny freedom of speech questions, challenges to making the platform profitable and criticism he had spread himself too thin.
With his recognizable look of a shaved head, long beard and unconventional style, Dorsey for years embodied Twitter.
"I want you all to know that this was my decision and I own it. It was a tough one for me, of course," he wrote in an email to Twitter staff announcing his resignation as CEO, which was effective immediately.
