The Helicopter Helicopter song is all over TikTok right now and I think we can all agree that it’s the worst kind of FOMO when you have no idea why hundreds of thousands of people are spinning on the spot singing “Helicopter helicopter”. But rest assured your FOMO is about to be over because we’re about to explain everything to you. Starting with what the exactly this meme is about and where the song even came from.

