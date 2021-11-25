ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

American tourists in Cancun to fork out 20 million for turkey dinners

By Cancun
riviera-maya-news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCancun, Q.R. — Americans are likely to spend nearly 20 million peso in Cancun and Riviera Maya restaurants this week due to Thanksgiving. Marcy Bezaleel Pacheco, head of the National Chamber of the Restaurants (Canirac) of...

www.riviera-maya-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Plainview Daily Herald

Turkey dinners to-go: Chains with Thanksgiving takeout

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, people will soon start thawing turkeys and prepping ingredients for their holiday dinners. While cooking at home may be the preferred route for some, others may opt for Thanksgiving takeout and a number of places in Texas are offering just that. Here are five places in Texas with Thanksgiving-themed meals and turkey dinners to-go.
yoursun.com

My favorite turkey dinner is at a seafood restaurant

Thanks to several good friends, during the months when I was not driving, I still managed to eat out several times and even while eating in, enjoyed some of my favorite restaurant foods. Two examples are bianca pizza with spinach and a turkey dinner with the sweetest most decadent cranberry...
RESTAURANTS
WVNS

Chef offers advice on turkey alternatives for Thanksgiving dinner

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Supply Chain shortages across the nation may have caused disruptions in your traditional Thanksgiving Day recipes. The Executive Chef at Tamarack says if you are short on turkey and all the fixings this year, you can take a chance and experiment with some new recipes. He said dishes do not have […]
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fork#Cancun#Mexican Peso#Turkey#Food Drink#Americans#Riviera Maya#Playa Del Carmen#European
Baltimore Times

Prepare a delicious turkey for your Thanksgiving dinner table

While there are no laws governing which dishes must appear on Thanksgiving dinner tables, for many the fourth Thursday of November simply would not be complete without turkey. Turkey can be cooked in various ways, but roasting might be the most popular method used by Thanksgiving celebrants. This recipe for...
Effingham Radio

Thanksgiving Dinner To Cost Americans More This Year

Thanksgiving dinner is going to cost Americans more this year. A survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation found the price of Thanksgiving dinner is up 14-percent. Dinner for a family of ten will cost 53-dollars and 31-cents on average. Several factors led to the price increase including inflation, the...
bigbendsentinel.com

Boquillas celebrates the return of American tourists as pandemic border closures lift

BOQUILLAS DEL CARMEN — The blades of Gabriel Ureste Padilla’s oars scraped the bottom as he rowed across the Rio Grande. It’s going to be a low water winter, and everyone knows it. Still, the mood at Boquillas Crossing was jubilant as the boat landed on the Mexican side. A crowd was gathered to ask the important question: Troca? Burro?
foodmanufacturing.com

Taste Test: Turkey Dinner Candy Corn

In 2020, Brach's launched Turkey Dinner Candy Corn. The new take on a candy classic promises sweet and savory flavors inspired by Thanksgiving staples. This year, a bag includes roasted turkey, green bean, cranberry sauce, appie pie and coffee, and stuffing-flavored corn. Food Manufacturing's staff scored a couple bags to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
islander.org

Holiday dinner, turkey and all, made easy, fun with desserts

I learned long ago from my friend and chef Augie Mrozowski — now retired from a very successful restaurant career at Augie’s Front Burner in downtown Springfield, Illinois, how to cook a turkey like the pros — moist, tender, delicious and easy. We cook the bird upside down at 400...
WJHG-TV

Shore Dogs Grill Hosts Free Turkey Dinner

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thanksgiving is all about giving thanks and giving back. This is exactly what the crew at Shore Dogs Grill has been doing for the last six years. Thursday kicked off the 6th Annual Turkey Dinner at Shore Dogs Grill in Panama City Beach. Anyone was...
Axios Des Moines

Liven up that turkey dinner

Chart: Jared Whalen/AxiosIt's finally that sentimental time of year when we gather around and express gratitude to one another.Yes, but: 'Tis the season when familial Midwest chaos ensues.If you're looking for a fun way to track the shenanigans around the dinner table, we've got a special Iowa Thanksgiving Bingo card for you.How it works: Screenshot this card and use it as your board on your phone.Then share this Axios story link with your fellow Thanksgiving (or Friendsgiving) companions, which will generate a unique card each time it’s opened.And the prize for winning? You'll have to decide that amongst yourselves. Our vote is the winner either gets a shot of Hawkeye Vodka or takes a pie home.
shorelineareanews.com

For the Birds: Turkeys are a North American Species

Wild Turkeys are native to North America and can be found wild in every state except Alaska (Hawaii even has some wild turkeys, brought by ships, but then Hawaii has Red Jungle Fowl (wild chickens), so I’m not really surprised. Turkeys are related to grouse, pheasants, and chickens. Wild Turkeys...
ANIMALS
riviera-maya-news.com

New Tourist Security Battalion for Cancun, Riviera Maya deployed

Cancun, Q.R. — On December 1, Cancun deployed 750 National Guard elements that arrived as the city’s new tourist battalion. On their first full day, the teams of National Guard elements began patrolling streets and beaches of Cancun. Cancun mayor Mara Lezama, along with state officials, were on hand for...
POLITICS
Best Life

If You're Offered This on a Plane, Just Say No, Flight Attendants Warn

With holiday travel back in full swing, you've probably noticed that your flights home are just as packed as they've ever been, if not more so. But whether your trip is a mere two hours or a whopping 14, you should try to make your flight as comfortable as possible. Flight attendants will do their best to aid you in that pursuit: From a can of soda to a pair of headphones, they offer everything that they can to make sure that passengers have a smooth ride. At the same time, there are some in-flight amenities that you shouldn't take advantage of. According to flight attendants, if you're offered certain items on a plane, you're better off turning them down. Read on to find out what you should just say no to.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Never Do This When Booking a United or Delta Flight, Experts Warn

Major U.S. airlines have had a tumultuous last couple years, as the COVID pandemic effectively halted air travel for most people in the country. But as more and more people get back into the groove of flying, airfare prices are rising accordingly. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby recently warned travelers that they are likely to see price hikes soon, especially with a major increase in travel over the holidays. Experts say there are things you can do to avoid making your trip even more expensive, and one comes down to the way you book your ticket. Read on to find out what you should never do when booking a flight on United or Delta.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy