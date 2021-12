SEATTLE (December 2, 2021) – Following the launches of the City’s three clinics in South Lake Union, West Seattle, and Rainier Beach, Mayor Jenny A. Durkan and community partners announced extended hours for the South Lake Union clinic at the Amazon Meeting Center. Today’s announcement follows the news that the CDC is now recommending boosters for every individual age 18 and older to help protect against the Omicron variant. Beginning on Saturday, December 11, the South Lake Union Clinic will have expanded... [ Keep reading ]

15 MINUTES AGO