EUR/USD dipped to fresh 16-month lows below 1.1200 [Video]

7 days ago
FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS labour-market data was strong and markets continued to fret over inflation pressures. There was further speculation over a faster pace of Federal Reserve policy tightening. The dollar maintained a strong tone with...

www.fxstreet.com

FXStreet.com

USD/JPY climbs further beyond 113.00 mark, fresh daily high

USD/JPY gained strong positive traction on Thursday amid a turnaround in the risk sentiment. Rising Fed rate hike bets acted as a tailwind for the USD and remained supportive of the move. Worries about Omicron variant could underpin the safe-haven JPY and cap any further gains. The USD/JPY pair added...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Further consolidation likely within defined ranges

EUR/USD has been struggling to make a decisive move in either direction. Hawkish Fed commentary helps the dollar stay resilient against its rivals. The pair is likely to continue to move sideways ahead of Friday's US jobs report. Following Tuesday's decisive rebound, EUR/USD seems to have gone into a consolidation...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Range tightening, directional breakout around the corner?

Stocks and government bond yields remain depressed, weighing on the USD. The EU October Producer Price Index soared by 5.4% in the month. EUR/USD trades in a tight range defined by Fibonacci levels. The EUR/USD pair keeps trading within familiar levels above the 1.1300 figure, modestly up on Thursday. The...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles near one-month low, around $1,770 region

The Fed's hawkish outlook prompted fresh selling around gold on Thursday. A stronger USD offset Omicron fears and further weighed on the commodity. The technical set-up supports prospects for a slide to November swing low. Gold came under some renewed selling pressure on Thursday and dropped to a near one-month...
BUSINESS
#Usd#Inflation#Usd Jpy#Eur Usd#Gbp Usd
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD edges higher to 1.3325 area, lacks follow-through

GBP/USD gained some positive traction on Thursday amid a softer USD. Hawkish Fed expectations could help limit the USD losses and cap gains. Brexit woes might also hold back traders from placing fresh bullish bets. The USD witnessed some selling during the early part of the European session and pushed...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Scope for a substantial drop to 1.10 – Westpac

The market has seen a squeeze in EUR/USD off last week’s test of 1.1200. The pair could see another one towards 1.14 but economists at Westpac expect EUR/USD to retest the 1.1200 level, if not the 1.1050/00 area. “This week’s weaker than expected German Oct retail sales underscores the potentially...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD wavers after strong Eurozone producer inflation data

US stocks rebounded as worries of the new variant of Covid-19 faded. Futures tied to the Dow Jones rose by more than 320 points while those tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 index rose by more than 30 and 60 points, respectively. At the same time, the CBOE VIX index fell by more than 8%. This recovery comes a day after the Dow lost more than 500 points after the US confirmed its first Omicron patient. According to the Wall Street Journal, Joe Biden will toughen testing for foreign travellers and extend the mask mandate on public transport. People travelling to the US will need to be tested a day before departure. Therefore, stocks are rising as investors downplay the impact of the variant.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD clings to the 1.2800 figure amid mixed-risk sentiment

The Loonie falls for the third consecutive day amid mixed-risk sentiment and unmoved oil prices. In the overnight session, the USD/CAD remained subdued around the 1.2775-1.2829 range. Fed policymakers favoring a faster taper: Bullard, Bostic, Mester, and Powell. The US/CAD extends its gains for the third day in a row,...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Yields continue to fall on the long dated end of the treasury spectrum

Financials: As of this writing (7:00 am) March Bonds are 17 higher at 162’29, 10 Year Notes 2 lower at 130’27.5 and the 5 Year note 4 lower at 121’07.25. Treasuries have had a significant rally as traders have had a flight to the safety of the U.S. capital markets ignoring the prospect of higher yields due to the policy of tapering and dealing with more than transitory inflation. Yields continue to fall on the long-dated end of the treasury spectrum as the narrowing of the yield curve continues. The 2 Yar yield is presently 0.59%, the 5 Year 1.17%, the 10 Year 1.42% and the 30 Year 1.74%. Unemployment number tomorrow at 7:30 am, FOMC meeting the 14th and 15th of the month. Support for March Bonds is currently 160’00 and resistance 164’00.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Pressure persists November low at risk of giving up

The dollar advances alongside US Treasury yields, but gains are moderate. Wall Street advances despite negative hints from its overseas counterparts. XAU/USD trades at its lowest in a month and will likely keep falling. Gold fell to a 1-month low of $1,763.33 a troy ounce, bouncing just modestly from it...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD under pressure, hits fresh four-week lows near $1760

XAU/USD drops further even as US yields remain in recent range. US dollar and equities mixed, oil rebounds, and metals hold soft tone. Gold prices continue under pressure on Thursday. XAU/USD dropped further to 1762$, reaching the lowest level in four weeks; it remains near the lows, looking at the 1760$ support area.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Falls Towards 11-Month Low

The Australian dollar bounced back on upbeat GDP in Q3. The break below 0.7170 has negated October’s rally. A bearish MA cross on the daily chart confirms that sentiment has turned sour. The Aussie is heading to October 2020’s low and the psychological level of 0.7000. An oversold RSI has prompted sellers to start to cover in that congestion area.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Bears can take over with a break below 1.1305

Fed’s chair Powell testified again on the CARES act before a different Senate Commission. The US ADP report showed that the private sector added 543K new job positions in November. EUR/USD holding above the 1.1300 level, but technical readings hint at a new leg south. The EUR/USD pair has shed...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Gold Up, but Near One-Month Low, Over Hawkish Powell Comments

Investing.com – Gold was up on Wednesday morning in Asia, but remained near a one-month low. Investors continued to digest signs from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that the central bank would discuss wrapping up asset tapering quicker than planned. Gold futures were up 0.23% to $1,780.55 by 10:11...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD defends 1.1300 even as yields refresh 10-week low

EUR/USD remains sidelined after Tuesday’s seesaw move, recently consolidating losses. US marks the first Omicron case, ECB push back PEPP tapering on virus woes. Wall Street closed in red, US 10-year Treasury yields inch closer to 1.40%. Eurozone Unemployment Rate, US Jobless Claims eyed but covid updates are the key.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: At risk of piercing the monthly low at 1,758.81

The Omicron coronavirus variant may reduce the effectiveness of vaccines and treatments. US Federal Reserve Chair Powell talked about speeding up tapering. XAU/USD faltered again around the 1,800 level, may retest November low. Spot gold surged past $1,800 a troy ounce and hit 1,808.79 early in the American session, as...
BUSINESS
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP USD Tests 11-Month Low Amid Omicron Concerns

The pound plunged to within striking distance of an 11-month low on Monday as investors considered the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the British economy. The prospect of further lockdowns is dampening expectations of rate hikes – a key factor that has propped up the pound in recent times – prompting investors to reduce bets on the Bank of England tightening monetary policy in December.
BUSINESS

