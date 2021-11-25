Biden strikes far different tone after Arbery verdict than Rittenhouse

President Joe Biden praised the justice system for “doing its job” in a statement after a jury convicted three white vigilantes for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. “The verdict ensures that those who committed this horrible crime will be punished,” Biden said in his statement. “While the guilty verdicts reflect our justice system doing its job, that alone is not enough. Instead, we must recommit ourselves to building a future of unity and shared strength, where no one fears violence because of the color of their skin.” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp also released a statement on the verdict, which found Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael, and William Roddie Bryan guilty on most counts of murder and aggravated assault. “Ahmaud Arbery was the victim of a vigilantism that has no place in Georgia,” Kemp said.

