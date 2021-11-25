Starmer: Home secretary's plans 'go nowhere'

Parliament could still have the power to imprison witnesses who refuse to appear in front of MPs according to Jacob Rees-Mogg as he said the “untested nature” of powers last used more than 140 years ago may compel people to give evidence.The Leader of the House said that while he did not advocate its use, Parliament had never formally abandoned the power which could be used to imprison those who do not attend select committee sessions when told to.But he said he would not be against issuing fines for those who do not appear to give evidence, and...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO