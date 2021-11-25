France opts for 3rd shots, not lockdown, to fight new wave

PARIS — Exactly how “scientific” is the COVID-19 information that we’ve been spoon-fed as justification for restrictions of basic freedoms and seemingly never-ending mandates for jabs? Can we take the official narrative at face-value and really trust that they’re “following the science”, whenever authorities tighten the screws yet again?. The...
The French government The launch of the fifth wave of corona virus infections in the country was announced this Sunday. 80% more cases were reported than last week But they said there was still room for maneuver before the restrictions were tightened. “The fifth wave started like lightningGabriel Attal, government...
VIENNA (AP) — Austria went into a nationwide lockdown early Monday to combat soaring coronavirus infections, a step being closely watched by other European governments struggling with national outbreaks that are straining health care systems. The measures are expected to last for a maximum of 20 days but will be...
LONDON — The latest wave of Covid-19 cases is hitting Europe with a vengeance with a number of countries seeing record numbers of daily infections, imposing partial lockdowns and placing more restrictions on unvaccinated people. Germany shattered a new record on Thursday, reporting more than 65,000 new cases, with health...
PARIS (Reuters) -France will announce new COVID-19 containment measures on Thursday as infection rates surge nationwide, but does not plan a new lockdown like some other European Union countries. Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday that the government wants to avoid major curbs on public life, preferring stricter social...
Austria has escalated its COVID-19 response by imposing a full nationwide lockdown just days after initiating one for unvaccinated people. The lockdown is expected to last until December 13, right before the winter hotspot's ski season begins. Austria's measures follow partial lockdowns in the Netherlands, and a tightening of health pass rules in France, Germany, and Norway in recent days.
#France's health ministry is considering extending booster #vaccines against #Covid-19 to all those over the age 40 as well as other restrictions such as the reintroduction of masks in certain areas as coronavirus cases, with French health minister Olivier Véran warning Tuesday France is "in a fifth epidemic wave".
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Authorities in Norway say at least 50 people in Oslo have been infected with the omicron coronavirus variant. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health said the cases are connected to a company’s Christmas party in a restaurant in the capital. The Oslo Municipality said Thursday that “more cases are expected,” and tracing is being carried out “to limit transmission routes and prevent major outbreaks.” In response to omicron, the Norwegian government said new restrictions would take effect Friday. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said they include working from home when possible, a 100-person attendance limit at private indoor events in public places or rented venues, and restaurants and bars having to register patrons.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has broken its daily record for coronavirus infections for a second straight day with more than 5,200 new cases, as pressure mounts on a health care system grappling with rising hospitalizations and deaths. The rapid delta-driven spread comes amid the emergence of the new omicron variant, which is seen as potentially more contagious than previous strains of the virus, and has fueled concerns about prolonged pandemic suffering. South Korea confirmed its first five omicron cases Wednesday night linked to arrivals from Nigeria, prompting the government to tighten its border controls.
Germany on Thursday announced a nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated, as its leaders backed plans for mandatory vaccinations in the coming months. Unvaccinated people will be banned from accessing all but the most essential businesses, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, to curb the spread of coronavirus, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor, Olaf Scholz, announced Thursday, following crisis talks with regional leaders. Those who have recently recovered from Covid-19 are not covered by the ban.
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Singapore’s health ministry says preliminary tests have detected the new omicron variant of the coronavirus in two passengers who arrived on a plane from Johannesburg, the country’s first apparent cases. It says it is conducting further tests to confirm the results. The ministry says the two Singaporeans were isolated upon arrival and have not interacted in the community. It says 19 other passengers on the same flight tested negative for COVID-19 and have been placed under quarantine. The two apparent cases are both fully vaccinated and have mild symptoms of cough and scratchy throat.
Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
German state prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation into a controversial physician and entrepreneur after he inoculated 20,000 people with a homemade Covid vaccine.Winfried Stöcker, a 74-year-old billionaire and owner of Lübeck airport, where the shots were administered, faces charges of violating Germany’s medicines laws, along with the managing director of the airport and two other retired physicians, aged 80 and 81, according to a report on the NDR news station. He could also face further charges for running an unlicensed vaccination campaign, after a police raid on Saturday shut down the illegal operation.Stöcker has become a legendary maverick among...
Lorenzo Damiano, one of the visible heads of the anti-vaccine movement in Italy, has had to be hospitalized after contracting COVID-19. Damiano has regretted not being vaccinated and has asked the population to “follow the science”, according to information from the Adnkronos news agency collected by Europa Press. The leader...
All nine cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus can be traced back to a single event on November 20, Nicola Sturgeon said. The Scottish first minister also said that any possible links between the new cases of the Omicron variant and the Cop26 summit are being investigated, but the timing means it is “improbable”.
Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg has said the country will go into a national lockdown to contain a fourth wave of coronavirus cases. Mr Schallenberg said the lockdown will start on Monday and initially last for 10 days. Students will have to go back into home schooling, restaurants will close and...
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian health officials have confirmed a third known case of the omicron coronavirus variant. Officials are examining possible new measures to contain the spread of the new variant, such as requiring vaccine certificates from arriving passengers — or even possibly scrapping Carnival celebrations if conditions grow worse. Sao Paulo’s health secretariat said on Wednesday a passenger from Ethiopia tested positive for Covid-19 upon landing in Sao Paulo on Dec. 27. He’s in isolation and in good health. The news comes a day after health officials reported Latin America’s first confirmed cases of the omicron variant in two travelers arriving from South Africa.
NEW DELHI (AP) — India has confirmed its first two cases of the omicron coronavirus variant. The Health Ministry says the cases involve two men in southern Karnataka state. It says they came from abroad, but did not say where. Health official Lav Agarwal says all contacts of the two men have been traced and tested for the virus. India has already classified at least 12 “at risk” and six “ultra-risk” countries in response to the omicron variant. Travelers from those countries are being tested after they arrive in India. Genome sequencing is also being done to detect the variant. So far, India has tested nearly 8,000 passengers. Some states have issued restrictions for some international arrivals.
