NFL

Stat Scouting: What Numbers Predict for WFT vs. Seahawks

By David Harrison
 7 days ago

Twice in two weeks, the less-experienced and much-less-established Washington Football Team quarterback has toppled decorated veterans.

On paper? Taylor Heinicke shouldn't be able to out-do the other QB in leading his WFT squad over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and after that, the talk of the week was all about Cam Newton's return to lead the Carolina Panthers.

In both games, Heinicke gave the best performances of his career, and it helped Washington overcome long odds, and tough competition. Twice.

And this weekend, the stats and odds lean towards Heinicke's crew. Although it didn't start that way.

When the odds on this game first came out, Seattle (3-6) was actually favored, but since then the tides have shifted a bit.

Now, WFT (4-6) is a one-point favorite to win this week's Monday Night Football contest, according to many sites.

Seems nobody is quite ready to fully believe in what Washington has done in the two-game winning streak, or they're not ready to believe the Seahawks' decline has come as suddenly as it appears.

While the betting opportunities may be a little foggy, what is clear is the expectation that Heinicke and Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson are about to lock into a tight competition, with no room for error.

Statistically, Heinicke will bring in his mostly-modest offense averaging 347.8 yards per game (19th in the NFL), to go against a Seattle defense ranked 31st in total offense allowed, surrendering 401.8 yards per game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0shVWk_0d6h8VKq00
By David Harrison

What Stats Predict for WFT vs. Seahawks

If the games were played on paper, which side comes out on top?

Nov 25, 2021

The highest ranking for the Washington offense through 11 weeks is the rushing attack (10th), and while Seattle's rush defense is actually statistically better than its pass defense, it still ranks 23rd in the NFL, allowing 122.2 yards each week.

From a defensive outlook, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio has the Washington defense boasting a Top-10 run defense. This is good, because Seattle's rushing attack ranks higher compared to other NFL offenses, coming in 23rd compared to its 30th ranked passing attack.

Of course, stats and rankings don't win games - points do. And this is where the odds Washington will win take a hit in the numbers department.

Perhaps this is where we find the tight betting lines we're seeing, early in the week.

While WFT surrenders 21.2 points per game, Seattle is only averaging 19.4.

However, the Seahawks defense is holding opponents to 20.9 points per game on average, compared to Washington, which is allowing 26.7 on average.

Now if you take a 'What have you done lately?' approach, Washington is coming off a stretch of two games allowing 21 points or fewer in back-to-back wins, while Seattle is riding two losses, despite holding each of its previous two opponents to 23 points or fewer.

Two teams traveling in opposite directions it would seem, at perhaps the most critical time of year as it relates to playoff seeding. ... and a game about to move from "on paper'' to "for real.''

#Seahawks #American Football #Stat Scouting #Qb #Wft #The Tampa Bay Buccaneers #The Carolina Panthers
CBS Sports

Seahawks vs. Cardinals score: Live updates, game stats, results, highlights, TV, live stream for NFC West game

Incomplete. Still have no idea what a catch is these days. I mean, he had possession, two knees in and then falls out of bounds and bobbles?. That looks like a catch to me... After the Seahawks scored their first touchdown of the game with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to three points, McCoy cooly and calmly took the offense down the field. He kept a read option for six yards, dodged blitzers on third-and-7 to find Ertz for a gain of 20 and then on the very next play kept it himself for a gain of 20 yards. McCoy marched this offense down the field like there was nothing to it, and hit Christian Kirk for six. Unreal.
NFL
Sporting News

NFL DFS Picks Week 13: Best sleepers, value players for DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football lineups

It’s Week 13, Thanksgiving is behind us, and it’s time to get right back to business in DFS tournaments. I hope everyone had a fantastic holiday filled with food, family, friends, and most important, daily fantasy football winnings! If you’re a regular follower of this column, the latter point was almost assured last week. We crushed it in DraftKings and FanDuel contests almost as well as I crushed my Thanksgiving Day prime rib (yep, no turkey here!).
NFL
Field Gulls

Seahawks at Washington Football Team predictions: Pundits largely backing WFT

The Seattle Seahawks are in the basement of the NFC yet not completely out of the playoff hunt, because this conference is filled with teams that aren’t that good. But they have to win against Washington Football Team or else we can start writing the eulogy on the season. You ain’t coming back from 3-8.
NFL
Seattle Times

Seahawks-WFT predictions: Seattle Times writers make their picks for Week 12

Bob Condotta (5-5) Seahawks 21, WFT 16: WFT has won two in a row, finally appearing to emerge as the team many expected heading into the season, while the Seahawks have lost four of five and are reeling. So why pick the Seahawks? Just a feeling that Russell Wilson will have finally shaken off the rust from his layoff and that Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are a good matchup against WFT’s secondary and will turn in just enough big plays to get it done.
NFL
