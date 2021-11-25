Croatia signs purchase of French jets during Macron visit

French far-right media pundit Eric Zemmour will announce on Tuesday that he will run for president in next year's election, his entourage said, adding another fiercely anti-immigration candidate to the field of challengers seeking to unseat President Emmanuel Macron. The man sometimes described as "France's Trump", 63, made a dramatic entrance into politics in September when he began a nationwide book tour that served as thinly disguised campaigning. Though Zemmour has previously teased his ambitions, the official announcement will confirm that he believes he has the finances and backing to dislodge Macron and outshine veteran far-right leader Marine Le Pen in next April's election. A member of his entourage told AFP on Monday that "a message to the French will be broadcast on our social networks" at around noon on Tuesday, before Zemmour goes on TF1 television.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO