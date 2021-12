Dwayne Johnson has had an enviable physique ever since he was introduced to us through WWE. Most of us would be happy if we were blessed with the kind of fitness level he had 20 years back. However, the Hollywood icon has not slowed down a single bit and never got complacent with what he had already achieved. At 49 years of age, The Rock still pushes his limits every single day and keeps getting better and better.

WWE ・ 13 DAYS AGO