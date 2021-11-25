ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar Hovers Close to Latest High; Global Stocks Mixed

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternational stocks were mixed in the wake of strong U.S. labor market data and...

Wall Street Predicts That These 2 Bank Dividend Stocks Will Rally 30% or More

Given the economic and pandemic uncertainties, investors should look at dividend-paying stocks with solid fundamentals. These types of stocks will do well in a rising-rate environment which seems likely given inflation and Fed policy. As a result, Wall Street analysts expect dividend-paying banks Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) and Banco Santander S.A (MC:SAN) to rally more than 30%.After the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1,000 points on Friday, investors cautiously returned to the markets on Monday. The dramatic sell-off occurred when news of the omicron variant spreading to further nations circulated. The CBOE Volatility Index has increased 38.4% over the past five days, indicating heightened volatility.
STOCKS
Stocks Fall as Omicron Fuels More Volatility

U.S. stocks fell in a choppy trading session Wednesday, dragged down by news that the first known case of the Omicron variant was identified in the U.S. Major U.S. indexes started the day on an upbeat note, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average surging nearly 521 points, as stocks attempted to rebound from their post-Thanksgiving selloff. But the rally lost steam in the afternoon after reports that new Covid-19 infections nearly doubled in South Africa Wednesday and that the Covid-19 Omicron variant was identified in California.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

How Low Will Stocks Go?

Just as we were celebrating new highs stocks (SPY) got set back in a big way by the news of the Omicron variant. No doubt we are all contemplating how low stocks can go on this news and what is the best trading plan for the days and weeks ahead. That is the focus of this week’s market commentary below.
STOCKS
Stock Futures Rise After Omicron-Driven Selloff

U.S. stock futures rose, suggesting markets were set for another seesaw day driven by uncertainty regarding the potential impact of the Omicron Covid-19 variant. Futures tied to the S&P 500 gained 0.7% Thursday, suggesting the broad-market index may recoup some losses. Nasdaq-100 futures added 0.4% and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 0.9%.
STOCKS
S&P 500 is little changed as investors access omicron risk, Dow rises 100 points

The S&P 500 was steady on Thursday as investors gauged the arrival of the latest Covid variant on U.S. shores and as the White House tightened travel restrictions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about 100 points, helped by a 3% uptick in Boeing’s stock. The S&P 500 rose less than 0.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.2%.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dollar General Stock Falls On Earnings, Becomes Latest Discounter To Expand Higher Prices

Dollar General stock fell on Thursday, after the discount chain gave a more upbeat full-year outlook that still came up short of Wall Street's expectations, while third-quarter same-store sales missed estimates. Dollar General also announced a big expansion plan that includes many more stores that sell higher-priced items and its...
MARKETS
Fortune

11 steady-rising stocks to own for 2022

This story is part of Fortune‘s 2022 Investor’s Guide. For all the ongoing tumult of the pandemic and its aftermath, the stock market once again had a banner year in 2021. By August, the S&P 500 had doubled from its pandemic low in March 2020; since then, it has continued a protracted climb to record high after record high.
STOCKS
Dow rebounds by 400 points as market volatility from omicron continues

Stocks rebounded on Thursday from a sell-off in the previous session spurred by the arrival of the latest Covid variant on U.S. shores. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about 440 points, helped by a 3% uptick in Boeing’s stock. The S&P 500 rose 0.9%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.6%. The small-cap benchmark Russell 2000 added 1.4%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

The triple-short Nasdaq 100 ETF is the most active stock on U.S. exchanges

The ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ETF dropped 3.0% on heavy volume in midday trading Thursday, as the Invesco QQQ ETF , which tracks the Nasdaq 100 , jumps 0.9%, with 85 of its 103 equity components gaining ground. Trading volume in the UltraPro Short QQQs, which aims to return triple the inverse of the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100's performance, ballooned to 164.9 million shares, which is already more than the full-day average of about 124.5 million shares, and enough to make the triple-short QQQs the most actively traded stock on major U.S. exchanges. With the tech sector selling off over the past couple weeks, the triple-short QQQs had run up 12.9% since closing at a record low of $5.89 on Nov. 19 through Wednesday's one-month closing high of $6.65. Over the same time, the QQQs had slumped 4.2% while the S&P 500 fell 3.9%.
STOCKS
Wall Street’s rebound accelerates with Dow gaining 700 points, S&P 500 adds 1.5%

Stocks rebounded sharply on Thursday from a sell-off in the previous session spurred by the arrival of the latest Covid variant on U.S. shores. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about 700 points, helped by a 5% uptick in Boeing’s stock. The S&P 500 rose more than 1.6%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1%. The small-cap benchmark Russell 2000 added 2.6%.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

9 Stocks to Buy Before Inflation Fears Take Hold

Despite the pandemic, the stock market has had a decent year so far. Right now, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 14% year-to-date (YTD) while the S&P 500 is up over 23% YTD. But with the threat of inflation currently stoking fears in the fourth quarter, now is the time to start considering inflation stocks.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. stock indexes led by Dow close higher, snapping two straight days of losses

Major U.S. stock indexes ended higher Thursday, snapping two straight days of losses as investors bought the dip that had been sparked by worries over the omicron variant of the coronavirus and concern the Federal Reserve may become more hawkish than anticipated to combat high inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a sharp rebound of about 1.8% to close at around 34,640, the S&P 500 climbed about 1.4% to finish at around 4,577 and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.8% to end at around 15,381 according to preliminary data from FactSet. President Joe Biden announced on Thursday his administration's plan for battling COVID-19 this winter, including an expansion for at-home testing in the U.S. All eleven sectors of the S&P 500 index finished higher Thursday, led by industrials, energy and financials, preliminary FactSet data show.
STOCKS
With Higher Rates on the Horizon, Some Pandemic-Favorite Stocks Are Suffering

The prospect of higher interest rates is diminishing investors’ appetite for riskier corners of the stock market. Many stocks suffering lately are businesses tied to technology and innovation, some of which don’t regularly turn a profit. The group includes shares that soared last year as the pandemic reshaped economic activity, and which may have looked too expensive as the U.S. economy increasingly reopened.
ECONOMY

