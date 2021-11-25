Hossein Borghaei, DO, MS, Offers His Advice on Staying Up to Date With Lung Cancer Research

Andrew D. Seidman, MD: After we have a chance to look at this, I will take some of the questions from our attendees. This is a 57-year-old woman. She presents with a left breast mass and palpable axillary nodes. We’re told that she has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and a smoking history. She’s still an active smoker. Before starting cancer treatment, her physician opted to get pulmonary function tests that showed a mildly impaired diffusing capacity at 83% of predicted. A biopsy of the breast mass showed ER/PR [estrogen receptor/progesterone receptor]-negative, HER2-positive breast cancer. And imaging revealed 2 pulmonary nodules. She had a brain MRI that was negative. She began treatment for her de novo metastatic breast cancer with taxane, trastuzumab, and pertuzumab, followed by maintenance on the 2 antibodies. She responded, as most patients do. She had a complete response in the lung lesions. But then fast forward 10 months, she’s now progressed again in the lungs. And she does receive trastuzumab deruxtecan [T-DXd] as her second-line treatment, as was selected in the poll on a similar case by about 65% of you. Fortunately, she’s had a response now, both in the breast and lung lesion, which is a durable response.
Comments / 0