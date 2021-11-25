Tim McGraw Pumped for ‘Favorite’ Thanksgiving Meal, Prepared by Faith Hill

The American is returning to AT&T Stadium, Saturday, March 5th with the PBR Global Cup and a performance by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Sunday, March 6th. The American, is a legendary western sports and entertainment weekend that occurs annually at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and represents the richest single-day event in all of western sports. Over the course of qualifier events across the country, competitors will all battle for what could be the biggest single-day paycheck of their careers. Owned by Teton Ridge, The American is a true open competition in format, the iconic event brings together top professional rodeo athletes and honest, hardworking cowboys and cowgirls in a winner-take-all showdown, meant to crown the finest talent the world has to offer.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO