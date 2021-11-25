Bears' Justin Fields suffered a few cracked ribs, should return shortly

The Bears lost their fifth straight game last Sunday against the Ravens. And while you never want to experience a loss — including a second straight five-game losing streak — it’s nothing compared to your rookie quarterback sustaining an injury.

Justin Fields left the Ravens game in the third quarter after suffering a rib injury. Initial X-Ray and CT scans showed no fractures, but Fields underwent additional tests to see if there were any other issues.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, an MRI revealed Fields has tiny fractures, “not deemed major,” in his ribs. The good news is Fields should return shortly.

While Fields will miss Thursday’s game against the Lions, giving Andy Dalton his first start since Week 2, the good news is there’s a 10-day break between the Bears’ Week 12 and Week 13 games. That means Fields could return when Chicago hosts the Cardinals on Dec. 5.

With the Bears clearly not contenders this season, the most important thing has become the development of Fields. Although, not as important as his health right now.