According to Philip Hammond, European rivals could overtake London from its top financial position spot if the UK does not take cryptocurrencies seriously. According to the British politician who served as Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2016 to 2019 – Philip Hammond – digital assets could ease the post-Brexit financial disruption, which the UK is passing through. If London does not take the cryptocurrency industry seriously, it risks being surpassed by its European competitors, he added.

MARKETS ・ 11 HOURS AGO