Pathfinder

As isolation continues to impact local seniors, Home Instead renews the important Be a Santa to a Senior program promising another season of holiday cheer. Be A Santa to a Senior supports older adults who may be overlooked, isolated or alone during the holiday season. This is the 18th year for the local program that gives back to older adults and reminds them they are cherished by our community. The gifts collected, which are often necessity items such as toiletries, clothing, and blankets, make a big impact and help area seniors combat the holiday blues.

MAPLE GROVE, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO