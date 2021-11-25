ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch highlights: Liverpool 2-0 Porto

Cover picture for the articleThe Reds made it five wins from five in Group B thanks to brilliant goals from Thiago Alcantara...

Tribal Football

Porto midfielder Grujic: Liverpool time successful for me

Porto midfielder Marko Grujic insists his time with Liverpool was a "success". Grujic is hoping to face his old club when Porto take on Jurgen Klopp's side in their Champions League group clash on Wednesday. “I would say my career at Liverpool was successful," Grujic told The Athletic. “Okay, not...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Liverpool 2-0 Porto: Thiago and Mohamed Salah strikes see Liverpool on course for perfect Champions League group stage

A stunning strike from Thiago and another goal from Mohamed Salah saw Liverpool secure a 2-0 win over Porto and stay on course for a perfect Champions League group stage. Heading into the game, Liverpool had already qualified as Group B winners, but Jurgen Klopp made just four changes from the weekend's victory against Arsenal and handed a European debut to 19-year-old Tyler Morton.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mohamed Salah
Daily Mail

Liverpool 2-0 Porto: Reds maintain their 100% record in Europe this season as Thiago screamer and Mo Salah strike see off Portuguese side at Anfield, with teenager Tyler Morton playing 90 minutes on his Champions League debut

A rare goal by Thiago Alcantara and the customary one from Mo Salah was enough to maintain Liverpool’s 100 per cent record in this season’s Champions League - an achievement matched only by Bayern Munich and Ajax. Porto had chances to cause an upset at Anfield but were undone early...
PREMIER LEAGUE
sportsaldente.com

UEFA Champions League: Liverpool Vs Porto Predictions

The following article is about the prediction of the match between Liverpool vs Porto. The grandest football tournament at the club level is back to entertain us again. UEFA Champions League is back with matchday five. The tournament has reached a tense situation where a single point can decide the future of the clubs. The Asian football fans will sacrifice their sleep to have that holy ninety minutes of entertainment that they have been etching to feel for more than half a month. Nonetheless, it will be an exciting night with lots of exciting matches taking place in two days. For the moment let us focus on a single match instead of all the 32 teams.
UEFA
ClutchPoints

Liverpool break crazy 82-year record with 2-0 Porto win

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side became the first side to score two or more goals in 16 consecutive games in all competitions in 82 years. The Reds achieved the feat after their 2-0 Champions League victory over Porto. The last side to achieve this was Wolverhampton Wanderers in the wake of World War 2, while only one other team has maintained a longer streak—Sunderland in 1927 with 17 games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Jota scores 2, Liverpool thrashes Southampton 4-0 in EPL

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool turned up the pressure on English Premier League leader Chelsea by coasting to a second successive 4-0 victory at Anfield, with Southampton the overpowered team this time. Southampton was dispatched on Saturday as comfortably as Arsenal was a week ago as Jurgen Klopp’s side moved...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is the Premier League about to get its first proper three-team title race?

When Thomas Tuchel comes in after games and scans the other results, he doesn’t automatically go to Liverpool or Manchester City. At least not yet.“There are some teams behind us who show consistency, who show quality, who show determination,” the Chelsea manager said last week. “This is what it is. You have a right to be proud of your competition here, in the Premier League, and for us it feels good because we are in the middle of that race and we want to stay here. I don’t know if it will settle down.”There is a bit of a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton vs Liverpool prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Liverpool visit arch-rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby this evening knowing they can heap more pressure on Rafael Benitez. The Spaniard faced a wave of backlash after the Toffees limped to a 1-0 defeat against Brentford last weekend and the club have now taken just one point from their last six Premier League games. FOLLOW LIVE: Everton vs Liverpool – latest updatesLiverpool, though, are in fine spirits after thrashing Southampton 4-0 at Anfield, with Thiago Alcantara on the scoresheet once again. That victory left the Reds just two points adrift of Chelsea in the title race, with Diogo Jota, Mohamed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Why Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win shouldn't make you angry

Count the Ballon d'Or as one of those grand old institutions that's insanely popular. There are several reasons for it, too. There's history: The Ballon d'Or dates back to 1956, which means it predates the European Championships, yellow and red cards, substitutions, color TV, remote controls and of course, FIFA (the video game). There's the fact that top players really, really care about winning it: Clubs mount campaigns on behalf of their star players, guys like Cristiano Ronaldo (despite already having five of these at home) get annoyed when it gets canceled (like it did last year due to the coronavirus pandemic), while Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's face lit up like a child hearing reindeer footsteps on the roof when he found out he was among the favorites.
MLS
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Lazio 0-2 Juventus in Serie A 2021

Chiesa! The striker heads alone to the goal abandoned by Pepe Reina and in an attempt to stop the play the goalkeeper sweeps behind to commit a penalty. Reina is cautioned. Massimiliano Allegri has won 12 of his 21 meetings with Lazio. In his record against Maurizio Sarri, the Bianconeri coach has five wins to the Biancoceleste's two and a draw.
SOCCER

