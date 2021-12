On episode 66 of the Motor City Hoops podcast, I bring you my instant recap and reactions to the Detroit Pistons on Friday night game vs the Golden State Warriors. I will give my overall outlook on the game and a rundown of what we saw from the Pistons. I will also give my biggest takeaway, player of the game, play of the game, something to keep an eye on, a few thoughts on the opponent and a look ahead to what comes next for the Pistons.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO