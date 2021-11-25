ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nedeljkovic steals the show with diving save, first star honors in 4–2 Wings win over St. Louis

By Mike Gould
wingsnation.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic helped preserve his team’s 3–2 lead over the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday with a diving glove save late in the third period. The Blues controlled the puck in the Detroit end with just over 13 minutes remaining in regulation time. St. Louis defenseman Niko...

wingsnation.com

Reuters

Alex Nedeljkovic makes 35 saves as Wings beat Blues

EditorsNote: adds Husso’s save total in seventh graf. Alex Nedeljkovic made 35 saves to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-2 home win over the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. Lucas Raymond, Dylan Larkin, Adam Erne and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings (9-9-3), who snapped a four-game losing streak.
NHL
Detroit News

Saved: Nedeljkovic carries Red Wings to 4-2 victory over St. Louis

Detroit — The turkey is going to taste a little better for the Red Wings. In the traditional Thanksgiving Eve game Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena, the Wings sent a festive crowd home happy with a 4-2 victory. Adam Erne broke a 2-2 tie with his third goal, flinging a...
NHL
Detroit News

Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic staking claim for more playing time

Detroit — There were some spectacular saves made by Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic in Wednesday's third period, which turned out to be a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues. But the way Nedeljkovic explained it afterward, it was almost through a sense of desperation. “I was kind...
NHL
FanSided

Detroit Red Wings got a good one with Alex Nedeljkovic

The Detroit Red Wings traded for netminder Alex Nedeljkovic this offseason to kick things off. They also would add to his contract and keep him around for a few years to come; they truly got a good one and fleeced the Hurricanes. It took some time, and the Detroit Red...
NHL
MLive.com

Alex Nedeljkovic leads Red Wings to historic franchise win

Alex Nedeljkovic made 41 saves and Marc Staal snapped a tie in the third period Tuesday, lifting the Detroit Red Wings past the Boston Bruins 2-1 at TD Garden. The Red Wings (11-9-3) equaled a season-high three-game winning streak despite being outshot 42-16. It was the franchise’s 3,000th all-time victory.
NHL
NHL

Nedeljkovic, Red Wings top Blues, end four-game skid

DETROIT -- Alex Nedeljkovic made 35 saves for the Detroit Red Wings, who ended a four-game skid with a 4-2 win against the St. Louis Blues at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday. "That's one of those games where you just have to tip your hat to the goaltender," Blues coach...
NHL
Detroit News

The road taken: Nedeljkovic carries Red Wings to rare win in Boston

Boston — As good as the Red Wings have been at Little Caesars Arena, it's been a different story on the road. But Tuesday night, the Wings got a little something going away from home. Playing a patient and disciplined road game, and getting continued top-notch goaltending from Alex Nedeljkovic,...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 16.0 Wrap Up: McDavid and Skinner steal the show in huge 2-1 shootout win over Winnipeg

Connor McDavid wants all of the highlight reel goals. Final Score: 2-1 Oilers in the shootout. On Tuesday night, I was expecting the Oilers to head into Winnipeg with a chip on their shoulders but that is not the effort we got from them. Instead, we watched the boys go down by four and basically seal in a Jets win with a kiss before the game was even 40 minutes old. Needless to say, we were not impressed. The good news is that the boys had a chance to rebound in the second half of this home-and-home series, making tonight’s rematch an excellent opportunity to show the Jets where the bear shits and reclaim their place atop of the Pacific Division standings. The first step, of course, was getting a better start. And in the early going, the game very much had a back-and-forth feel to it as both teams were producing quality chances to score despite being unable to get anything past the goaltenders. I know the stats show that the Jets got 17 shots on net compared to only 10 for the Oilers, I honestly think the actual play on the ice was a little bit closer than that and it seemed like the boys were in good shape heading into the intermission. Then again, just not giving up a goal in the opening minutes felt like a win.
NHL
927thevan.com

After winless road trip, Red Wings are back home to face St. Louis tonight

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Red Wings host the St. Louis Blues at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Detroit returns home after going winless on their four-game road trip and is 8-9-and-3 this season. St. Louis enters tonight’s action with a record of 10-6-and-2.
NHL
Anniston Star

Pietrangelo gets his first full homecoming in St. Louis against Blues

It's not the first time back to play the Blues in St. Louis for Alex Pietrangelo, but tonight is the first time with a full house at Enterprise Center. In April, when Vegas came to town, there were only about 4,100 fans in the building to welcome back the team's former captain. Tonight should be much closer to a capacity crowd.
NHL
WLUC

Red Wings snap four-game losing streak by gliding past St. Louis

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Adam Erne scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, streaking rookie Lucas Raymond got his eighth of the season and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-2. Dylan Larkin and Robby Fabbri also scored for the Red Wings. Alex Nedeljkovic finished with 35 saves as Detroit snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to 5-2-2 at home. Making his second straight start, Nedeljkovic turned in several highlight-reel stops _ including a sprawling glove save with 13:05 left to preserve a one-goal lead. Pavel Buchnevich and David Perron scored for the Blues. Perron’s goal snapped a 13-game scoreless drought. It was the sixth loss in eight games for St. Louis.
NHL
cycloneshockey.com

CYCLONES PUT UP SIX IN WIN OVER WINGS

After a 9-2 win on Wednesday, the Cyclones picked up where they left off, scoring the game's first four goals en route to a 6-2 win over the Kalamazoo Wings Friday night inside Heritage Bank Center. The Cyclones have won three straight games and sit 9-5 on the season. Kalamazoo...
NHL
FanSided

8 Observations after the Red Wings 4-2 Win over St. Louis

The Detroit Red Wings snapped its four game losing streak with a hard fought 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues Wednesday night. There was a little bit of everything for Red Wings fans, and it’s only right to start with the star of the show–Alex Nedeljkovic. 1: As he...
NHL
wingsnation.com

GAME DAY: Mmmmmmmm, Buffalo Wings (7:00 p.m. ET, BSDET)

Both the Buffalo Sabres and Detroit Red Wings snapped four-game losing streaks with wins in their most recent games. The Sabres’ victory was more recent, coming just yesterday when they dispatched the Montreal Canadiens at home by a 4–1 score. Detroit defeated the St. Louis Blues 4–2 on Wednesday. The...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins' Brad Marchand suspended three games for slew foot

The Department of Player Safety has issued a three-game suspension to Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand for slew-footing Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson last night. As the accompanying video explains:. It is important to note that there are many occasions during the course of a game where players use either...
NHL

