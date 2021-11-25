Pokemon Masters EX – Pokemon Masters Day event live now

Shinx was already an appealing pick for November’s Pokemon Community Day. The Flash Pokemon was once only available in raids and in eggs, making its shiny form rather rare. With the Flash Pokemon getting a Community Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 21, it’s profile is going to go higher. First off, the shiny form of this is beautiful. It’s gold and black and just jumps off the screen. It’s evolved forms look just as good. The exclusive Community Day move is Psychic Fangs, which will improve Luxray’s standing in Go Battle League. That’s because the Charged Move is guaranteed to debuff an opponent’s defense by one stage. According to user JRE47 on The Silph Arena, Luxray with Psychic Fangs is a solid pick in Great and Ultra leagues. Players should pair Psychic Fangs with Wild Charge and use Spark as the Fast Move.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO