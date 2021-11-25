ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokemon Masters EX – Pokemon Masters Day event live now

By Bryce
nintendoeverything.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokemon Masters Day is live now, bringing a new one day Scout and 2 Pikachu events. The Scout is a One-Time-Only Happy Scout, and much like the name implies, it can only be used on Day One for 25 gems. The first Pikachu event is the battle Pika-Presents for...

nintendoeverything.com

Comments / 0

Related
nintendosoup.com

Eevee Themed Max Raid Event Now Live For Pokemon Sword/Shield

The Pokemon Company has started another special Max Raid Event for Pokemon Sword And Shield. This time, the special event features Eevee and all of its evolutions, as well as Gigantamax Eevee and Shiny Eevee. It will run from today until November 28th, and can be activated by selecting “Get Wild Area News” in the Mystery Gift menu.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

How to Get Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon BDSP

Shiny Pokemon are extremely rare Pokemon that appear at random in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. In this guide, we’ll be showing you how to get Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon BDSP. How to Get Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon BDSP. Each Pokemon encountered has a 1/4096 chance of being a...
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl now available for Nintendo Switch

Trainers can explore the Sinnoh region once again in the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl games, now available exclusively on Nintendo Switch systems. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are faithful remakes of the Pokémon Diamond Version and Pokémon Pearl Version games, which were first released for the Nintendo DS system in 2006. The original games have been faithfully reproduced and colorfully revitalised for Nintendo Switch. Trainers will meet Professor Rowan, battle against Team Galactic, explore the Grand Underground, and more. For those setting out through Sinnoh for the first time, plenty of fun encounters and surprises await.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pokemon Go#Gems#Sync#Pika Presents#Star Power Ups#Strike Move Candy Coins#Exchange Items
pocketgamer.com

Pokemon GO makes music with Ed Sheeran in special in-game collab event

Catching Pokemon in the wild and training your beloved buddies isn't all that Pokémon GO is about. In Niantic and The Pokémon Company's latest update to the insanely popular AR mobile game, players can expect a different kind of collaboration event in the form of a musical celebration with Grammy award-winning artist Ed Sheeran.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Pokemon BDSP Fishing Guide

Fishing is one of the many ways trainers can catch water Pokemon in Pokemon BDSP. The process is fairly simple and employs the use of different fishing rods. In this guide, we’ll let you know how exactly fishing works in Pokemon BDSP, how to get different fishing rods and the differences between them.
TECHNOLOGY
ComicBook

Pokemon Is Now Selling a Life-Sized Lucario Plush

The Pokemon Company knows what fans want, and when we are lucky, the brand gives it to us. From new remakes to anime specials, Pokemon has been busy in the last year, and that does not even touch on its merchandise. Barring the trading card game's huge growth, The Pokemon Store has expanded its offerings with pride, and now a life-sized Lucario plush is going the catalog.
COMICS
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Mischief Unbound Event Announced

As the end of the Season of Mischief is right at our doorsteps, Niantic will be giving us many surprises to celebrate the Mischief Pokemon along with a debut of a new Pokemon. The event that will be hosted in honor of the Mischief Pokemon will begin on Friday, November 26th, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. will have 2x Transfer Candy and 2x Catch XP bonus and a Special Research linked to Hoopa. This Special Research will be available to those that managed to complete the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research story. To get access to the Mischief Special Research story, Trainers will have time to finish the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research story until December 1st, 2021, at 9:59 a.m. or purchase a ticket with a price of US $4.99.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Pokemon
Marin Independent Journal

Big bonuses make Shinx Community Day a must in ‘Pokemon Go’

Shinx was already an appealing pick for November’s Pokemon Community Day. The Flash Pokemon was once only available in raids and in eggs, making its shiny form rather rare. With the Flash Pokemon getting a Community Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 21, it’s profile is going to go higher. First off, the shiny form of this is beautiful. It’s gold and black and just jumps off the screen. It’s evolved forms look just as good. The exclusive Community Day move is Psychic Fangs, which will improve Luxray’s standing in Go Battle League. That’s because the Charged Move is guaranteed to debuff an opponent’s defense by one stage. According to user JRE47 on The Silph Arena, Luxray with Psychic Fangs is a solid pick in Great and Ultra leagues. Players should pair Psychic Fangs with Wild Charge and use Spark as the Fast Move.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Pokemon Go December 2021 events: Raids, Christmas event and more

December is almost here, and Pokemon Go is closing out the year with a variety of events and activities. Over the next few weeks, players have new legendary raids, Spotlight Hours and more to look forward to, as well as the game's annual Christmas event and the new Season of Heritage. Here are all the biggest events happening in Pokemon Go in December 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

What are the Pokemon Unite Shiny League Emerald Events?

The Pokemon Unite Shiny League presented by YouTuber, Daniel “aDrive” Clap and Smash.gg is already one month into the season. All formed teams which can be made at any time are competing with each other across 20+ regular season tournaments in an attempt to make the $10,000 playoff bracket in January. Among these tournaments are the four Pokemon Unite Emerald Events. Some Shiny League viewers may not know the importance of these events. But not to worry, this explanation will help clear up any confusion.
PREMIER LEAGUE
nintendosoup.com

Pokemon GO’s Final Community Day Event For 2021 Announced

Niantic and The Pokemon Company have unveiled details for December 2021’s Pokemon GO Community Day. The next Pokemon GO Community Day will run on 18 – 19 December 2021 (11am to 5pm, local time). This time, the event will spotlight multiple Pokemon that were previously featured during 2021’s Community Day events. The event will also include even more gameplay bonuses such as 25% reduced stardust cost for trades and 1 extra special trade per day.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Pokemon Evolutions Releases Second Trailer for 25th Anniversary Event

Would you believe it if I said Pokemon was celebrating its 25th anniversary this year? And what a year of celebration it has been. Not one, but two mainline games have been shown off this year. There’s been an impressive Pokemon-centric album that dropped in October. And not to mention, their exclusive Pokemon TV app! The most popular, however, has been the Pokemon Evolutions series that debuted in September. It’s an eight-episode series focusing on each of the regions. The first four episodes finished on October 21, followed by a small break. Now, the second trailer has been released!
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Events happening in Pokemon GO during the Thanksgiving weekend

Thanksgiving weekend is upon us and here's what you can enjoy in Pokemon GO during the break. This mini-event is already live in Pokemon GO and the Trainers can enjoy it until November 30 at 21:00 GMT. Ed's favourite Pokemon are Water-type so there'll be an entire event dedicated to Water-type first-partner Pokemon currently available in Pokemon GO.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Physics-based puzzle platformer Time Loader coming to Switch

META Publishing and developer Flazm have announced that Time Loader, a physics-based puzzle platformer, is making its way to Switch. Players on Nintendo’s console can pick up the title in 2022. The game’s story has players controlling a quirky RC robot who travels back to the 90s to prevent a...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy