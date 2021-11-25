Fire Emblem Heroes – Nowi: Eternal Youth next Resplendent Hero and Heroes with Bonfire skills summoning focus live now

My Hero Academia's next season is set to adapt the story of the War Arc, which will see the forces of good and evil clash in their biggest battle to date, and one of the fan-favorite characters in recent memory is the sharpshooter known as Lady Nagant. While Nagant hasn't been confirmed to be a part of the sixth season of the Shonen franchise's anime adaptation, fans are on the edge of their seat waiting to see the heart-pounding battle between the sniper and the current wielder of the power of One For All, Deku.

COMICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO