Video Games

Fire Emblem Heroes – Nowi: Eternal Youth next Resplendent Hero and Heroes with Bonfire skills summoning focus live now

By Bryce
nintendoeverything.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next Resplendent Hero has been revealed for Fire Emblem Heroes, and this one will be Nowi: Eternal Youth. Nowi will be available to Feh...

nintendoeverything.com

ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Focuses on Deadly Diva, Lady Nagant

My Hero Academia's next season is set to adapt the story of the War Arc, which will see the forces of good and evil clash in their biggest battle to date, and one of the fan-favorite characters in recent memory is the sharpshooter known as Lady Nagant. While Nagant hasn't been confirmed to be a part of the sixth season of the Shonen franchise's anime adaptation, fans are on the edge of their seat waiting to see the heart-pounding battle between the sniper and the current wielder of the power of One For All, Deku.
COMICS
noisypixel.net

Loop Hero Releasing For Nintendo Switch Next Month; New Trailer

Devolver Digital has announced that their adventure title, Loop Hero, will be releasing for Nintendo Switch on December 9, 2021, via the eShop. A new trailer was uploaded to highlight the announcement and simply overviews some of the title’s general gameplay footage. You can view the Nintendo Switch release date...
VIDEO GAMES
yourchoiceway.com

Noblechairs Hero Series Review

The Noblechairs Hero Series provides an excellent combination between comfort and ergonomic performance, developed with eSports professionals for longer gaming sessions and designed for a larger frame the Hero series makes a great case to be your next gaming chair. Should I Buy The Noblechairs Hero Series?. Our Verdict. The...
VIDEO GAMES
#Eternal Youth#Fire Emblem Heroes#Summoning#Resplendent Hero
nintendoeverything.com

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl – Secret Base statues now available through Mystery Gift

A new Mystery Gift has been made available for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl starting today. Revealed through the official Japanese website for the game, players can use the code “BDSPUNDERGR0UND” (that is the number zero, not the letter “O”) for color statues that players can use in their Secret Base in the Grand Underground of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Toby Fox talks Deltarune Chapter 2 development, characters, and more

Around the release of Deltarune Chapter 2 on Switch, Nintendo published an interview with creator Toby Fox that touched on various topics like its development and characters. However, the discussion was only available in Japanese. Since it was never made available in English, our team has now gone ahead and translated the interview in full.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Square Enix on bringing Life is Strange: True Colors to Switch

It took a bit longer than expected, but Life is Strange: True Colors will initially begin to appear on Switch next month. Square Enix has now shared a little bit of insight into bringing the game to the console. The company says that Life is Strange: True Colors for Switch...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Japanese release date announced

Publisher Arc System Works and developer APlus Games have announced that River City Saga: Three Kingdoms is coming to Switch in Japan on December 16. Additionally, some new gameplay details have been revealed for the game, along with a new trailer. In addition to the game’s base mode, a 4-player...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
nintendoeverything.com

[Let’s Talk] The Game Awards 2021 hopes and dreams

Each year at The Game Awards, Nintendo typically has something to reveal. Some pretty big news and announcements have come from the show over the years, whether it’s been a first in-game look at Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Bayonetta 3, or Sephiroth in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The number of announcements tend to vary, but we’d be shocked if Nintendo didn’t have anything at all planned for this year.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Beyond a Steel Sky dev diary covers lore, release date update

Publisher Microids and developer Revolution Software are back with a new developer diary for Beyond a Steel Sky, this time covering the game’s lore. In the video, we get to hear from director Charles Cecil. Among what’s discussed is how as the spiritual successor to Beneath a Steel Sky, there was a need for Beyond a Steel Sky to remain consistent with the original game while being equally appealing to people unfamiliar with the series.
VIDEO GAMES
nordakpublishing.com

Thankful for heroes

By Janell Marmon • info@tctribune.net When Portland’s Cynthia Haavig returned nearly seven years ago from Bismarck, she was coming back to a place that was familiar because she had “missed the valley,” where she’d lived and owned property a few years before. Little did she know at the time that in a life built on adventure and gutsy individualism, she […]
POLITICS
nintendoeverything.com

Metroidvania game Esdraz: The Throne of Darkness coming to Switch

Imperio Gaming previously wrapped up a Kickstarter campaign for Esdraz: The Throne of Darkness. The team was seeking €26,000, and managed to raise a total of €29,285 in the end. That success has also guaranteed a release on Switch. Esdraz: The Throne of Darkness is described as “a Metroidvania focused...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Legendary Eitri & Mythic Thórr Heading To Fire Emblem Heroes November 30th

Nintendo has released a new trailer for the next Legendary and Mythic Heroes being added to Fire Emblem Heroes. This time, the mobile game will be receiving a new summon banner for Legendary Hero Eitri: Youthful Sage, and Mythic Hero Thorr: War God. Accompanying them will be other 5-star heroes from past banners, all with a larger 8% appearance rate.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim coming to Switch

The acclaimed 2D side-scrolling adventure title 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is making its way to Switch, publisher Atlus and developer Vanillaware announced today. The game originally launched for PlayStation 4 in Japan back in November 2019. The western release then took place in September 2020. Vanillaware previously developed titles such...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Real Boxing 2 launch trailer

QubicGames has rolled out a new trailer in celebration of Real Boxing 2’s arrival on Switch today. Check it out below. Take the fight to the next level in award winning Real Boxing™ 2. Train hard, fight harder. Prove your worth in the career and multiplayer mode. Discover a whole...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Castle on the Coast Switch gameplay

Ahead of its debut on Switch next week, gameplay has come in for the hand-drawn, retro 3D platformer Castle on the Coast. Today’s video shows off 10 minutes of footage. For those that missed our previous coverage, check out the following overview for Castle on the Coast:. Castle on the...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain overview trailer

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain arrives on Switch later this week, and to prepare players, Nintendo has rolled out a new trailer showing off what can be expected in the game. Check it out with the video below the break. In case you missed it, below is an overview...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town version 1.1.0 update trailer

Marvelous has issued a new trailer for the version 1.1.0 update coming to Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town. To recap, here’s what’s included in the upcoming patch:. The 1.1.0 update adds a bevy of new features including “Spirit Quests,” a series of events and challenging requests for Olive Town experts featuring rewards such as new outfits, hairstyles, and farming abilities. For players looking to deepen their relationship with their soulmate, this update also adds new post-marriage event scenes. Additionally, the six marriage candidates introduced in the paid DLC “Expansion Pass” can now attend Olive Town’s four couples-centric festivals such as the Fireworks Display and the Snowshine Celebration.
VIDEO GAMES
flickeringmyth.com

Heroes rise in live-action Halo Infinite trailer

As we get closer to the release of Halo Infinite, 343 Industries has released a new live-action trailer for the anticipated game. The trailer, titled ‘Forever We Fight’, shows generations of humanity finding the strength and courage to fight back and become a hero, culminating in Master Chief battling Banished forces in the mysterious Zeta Halo. Watch the trailer below…
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

DoDonPachi Resurrection Switch gameplay

We now have gameplay for DoDonPachi Resurrection, the shoot ’em up title from Live Wire and Cave. The game just landed on Switch yesterday. Learn more about DoDonPachi Resurrection with the following overview:. Story. Six years after the battle in Lunapolis was over …. The Moon-based “DonPachi” headquarters sensed a...
VIDEO GAMES

